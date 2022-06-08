Buxton police have identified the man killed Tuesday when his motorcycle collided with a school bus on Narragansett Trail.

Timothy Hagerman, 55, of Buxton, died at the scene of the crash, which took place at 2:50 p.m. The driver of the Maine School Administrative District 6 bus, 59-year-old Ann Cuffey of Gorham, was not seriously injured.

Investigators said the bus, which was not carrying any children, was traveling east and preparing to turn left onto River Road when it struck Hagerman’s motorcycle, which was traveling west. Hagerman was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene. Cuffey was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

MSAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna said the bus driver had just completed her route transporting middle and high school students and was heading to the Buxton Center Elementary School to pick up students when the crash occurred.

Penna said the school district is conducting its own investigation into the crash and is cooperating with the Buxton police. MSAD 6 enrolls students from Buxton, Hollis, Standish, Limington and Frye Island.

Officers from the Saco Police Department assisted Buxton police with reconstructing the accident, which remains under investigation.

