BIDDEFORD — City Manager James Bennett has asked the Biddeford City Council to support his nomination of Gregory Mitchell as the city’s next planning and development director.

In addition, Matthew Grooms has been hire as the new city planner.

Mitchell began providing economic development consulting services to the City of Biddeford in April 2022 as the xity made plans to fill two vacant management positions in the Planning and Development Department. When reviewing resumes for applicants to permanently fill the full-time position, Mitchell immediately stood out as the most qualified applicant.

“In Greg’s time leading economic development efforts in Lewiston, the city was ranked as number one in the State of Maine for Economic Development,” said City Manager James Bennett. “He is well-known in Maine and respected by local developers. I am very pleased to nominate Greg to a permanent position on our leadership team and look forward to seeing how he continues to support Biddeford’s growth.”

Mitchell most recently served for 12 years as the City of Portland’s economic development director. During his tenure there, he was responsible for directing that city’s housing, economic and community development programs. He served as the lead negotiator for economic development projects and city land development, worked on affordable housing issues, managed HUD entitlement community funds, and led marketing and strategic visioning efforts.

Mitchell also served in community and economic development positions in the city of Lewiston and the city of Boca Raton, Florida. In addition, he served as the director of the Economic Development Division of the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments and the executive director of the Mid-Coast Council for Business Development. Mitchell is a past board director and past president of the Economic Development Council of Maine and has served as board director of the Maine Real Estate and Development Association.

“Greg has immersed himself in the city’s economic development projects over the past few weeks and we have been very pleased with his fit in our community,” said Mayor Alan Casavant. “I have no doubt that Greg’s extensive experience in economic and community development work across the state, including in the largest city in Maine, has prepared him for continuous success as he officially integrates into our Planning and Development Department.”

“I am impressed with Biddeford’s vision and momentum for economic growth along with its recent national positive media attention,” Mitchell said. “I am looking forward to joining the entire City team and working for City Manager Jim Bennett a second time during my career.”

The City Council will vote to confirm his nomination at their June 7 meeting. If approved, Mitchell will step into his new role July 11.

Matthew Grooms, who will start his role as the city planner on June 13, will also serve as the deputy director of Planning and Economic Development. Like Mitchell, Grooms most recently worked for the city of Portland. He served as a senior planner for that city’s Department of Planning & Urban Development, where he has managed a wide array of development review proposals and policy initiatives.

“As a planning professional, I couldn’t be more excited to continue my career journey with the City of Biddeford. Few places exhibit such a unique blend of rich historical context, strong sense of community, and embrace of both innovation and evolution,” Grooms said. “It is a privilege to have been selected for this position, and I look forward to working closely with the community to ensure that future change is in line with Biddeford’s vision.”

