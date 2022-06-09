Class of 2022
Tyler J. Adams
Miles G. Anderson
Keegan W. Andrews
Jacob W. Baptista
Camden A. Bard
Annika B. Barstow
Hannah C. Beaupre
Cooper M. Belo
Kimberly C. Bennett
Aiden C. Berg MacLeod
Cole C. Binette
Rami L. Bjotvedt
Mallory W. Boarts
Ella M. Boxall
Nellie M. Boyle
Liam C. Breault
Lucien P. Breault
Taylor M. Bruhl
Nora B. Burke
Morgan L. Butler
Konstantinos N. Canniff
Victor J. Cavanaugh
Noah J. E. Champagne
Garrett G. Clukey
Julia R. Cochran
Andrea N. Collin Reigosa
Emily A. Condon
Lola J. Cook
Michael S. Corleto
Riley M. Coron
Riley C. Counts
Virginia H. C. Crimp
Ryan M. Darrah
Serenity M. Davis
Garrett J. Dickinson
Brianna J. DiFrederico
Douglas D. C. Doane
Willa-Maya H. Dowling
Sofie L. Dumas
Sydney S. Dumas
Eliza K. Eon
Sophia G. Esch
Finley G. Fairfield
Brianna C. Flanders
Gabriel A. Flewelling
Samantha R. Fortin
Bradley C. Foster
Arianna J. Fourtzialas-Price
William E. Fox
Bryce G. Gagne
Christian M. Gaudette
Sophia Z. Gironda
Alexa S. Goncalves
Elias A. Grabowski
Arija L. Grant
Ivy J. Hammer-Gumbrell
Elaina G. Hammond
Lily R. Hansen
Bailey M. Hanson
Mary E. H. Hauser
Lily G. Hebert
Caleb M. Hodgkins
Reilly C. Holder
Ava S. Horne
Jay M. Hostetter
Elizabeth P. Howard
Mackenzie A. Howard
Caleb A. Howell
Ian D. Huguley
Lily R. Isaac
Griffin E. Johnson
Jack R. Johnson
Ryan C. Johnson
Ethan M. Kahn
Ty C. Kane
Ethan T. Kasprzak
Connor W. Keefe
Andrew T. Keene
Patrick S. Kellett
Kendall M. Kennedy
Joseph M. Kiezulas
Emily J. Kimball
Shai A. Knight
Jacek W. Kudas, Jr.
Ava M. Kull
Noah F. LaCoursiere
Callie M. LaRose
Isaac J. Leveille
Ian J. MacDonald
Chase R. MacIver
Daniel J. Macolini
Kyle J. Maguire
Owen P. Mahoney
Owen A. Marquez
Lily S. Martin
Eliza K. Mason
Audrey H. McEnaney
Hazel N. McEnaney
Connor P. M. McGarry
Samantha M. McGrath
Charles K. McMahon
Ashley C. Medina-Perez
Alec F. Midgley
Matthew C. Moore
Curtis J. Morgan
Brady F. Morin
Ainsley E. Morrison
Elizabeth S. Morrison
Hannah E. Morrison
Kylie M. Mosser
Robert R. Moxham
Maiea E. Naber
Lucas C. Nadeau
Jake H. Nelson
Margaret J. Nelson
Gabriel A. Novicki
Nika S. S. O’Reilly
Roan T. O’Toole
Andrew B. Palmeri, Jr.
William S. Pargellis
Connor H. Patterson
Kailee M. Peabody
Brandt J. Phelan
Brier D. Phipps
Maddison O. Pike
Noelle G. Plaisted
Rachael E. Plaisted
Marston J. Poore
Lauren J. Poulin
Rowan K. Pow
Grace A. Radel
Camilla E. G. Rawlings
Isabella M. Real
Alexandre A. Reed
*Helena M. Reis
Mae Qi-Morgan Richardson
Elaina M. Rioux
Garrett D. Robinson
Dylan C. Roche
Emily P. Rossics
Nolan P. Roy
Hans B. Ruediger
Simone S. Ruediger
Kate G. Russell
Emilie P. Santerre
Nikolas J. Santoro
Maeve A. Saunders
Emma K. Sayer
Landon T. Schwartzman
Nate D. Seitz
Hannah R. Slone
William J. Smith
William A. Snow, IV
Elized S. Soule
Emalee M. Stackpole
Henry H. Stauss
Cullen P. Stevens
Riley S. Stevens
Molly P. Sweeney
Juliauna J. Tadlock
Adia F. Thomas
Sophie A. Turner
Caroline S. Van Hemel
Yulinka C. Warren
Liam F. Westley
Penelope O. White
Noah H. Williams
Kaia J. Wirth
Peter J. Wirth, Jr.
Sadie A. Yentsch
David A. York
* Foreign Exchange Student
Class of 2022 Awards
Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award to Ainsley Morrison
This award is selected by the faculty and senior class and presented to a student who shows leadership, dependability, service, and patriotism in school, home, and community with special emphasis on community service.
Edith C. Barry Art Award to Lily Hansen
This award is presented by the Brick Store Museum to an outstanding art student.
Joyce Butler History Award to Ainsley Morrison
This award is presented by the Brick Store Museum to an outstanding history student.
Maine Principals’ Award to Ainsley Morrison
This award is selected by the Administrative Team of Kennebunk High School and presented to a student who shows academic excellence and citizenship.
National Merit Award Finalist to Sofie Dumas
National Merit Awards are for outstanding performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Teen Trendsetters Excellence in Leadership and Service Award to Hannah Beaupre
Presented to a senior for their continued commitment to serving the nation’s youth through Teen Trendsetters. A program of the Barbara
Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.
U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award to Sofie Dumas and Samantha McGrath
This award goes to a senior who exhibits the qualities of scholastic excellence.
U.S. Marine Corps Athletic Excellence Award to and Shai Knight and Elized Soule
This award goes to one female and one male senior athlete who exhibit the qualities of athletic excellence.
U.S. Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Music Excellence to Virginia Crimp and Curtis Morgan
This award goes to a senior who exhibits the qualities of musical excellence.
Betsy Ross Award to Samantha McGrath
This is awarded to an outstanding female scholar athlete in the senior class.
Daniel “Mac” Bassett Award to Kate Russell and Ryan Johnson
This award goes to senior soccer and/or ice hockey athletes who are not always recognized and exhibit through example the characteristics of a team player.
Jake Jackson Award to David York
This is awarded to the outstanding male athlete in the senior class.
Jayme Novotny Scholar Athlete Award to Rowan Pow This award is presented to an outstanding scholar athlete in the senior class. John Babine Award to Connor Keefe
This is awarded to the outstanding male scholar athlete in the senior class.
Joseph Rafferty Scholar Athlete Award to Sophie Turner and Landon Schwartzman
This award is presented to a senior female and male who have maintained strong academics while excelling on an athletic team.
Mary Tanner Award to Taylor Bruhl
This is awarded to the outstanding cheerleader or majorette in the senior class.
Terry Drown Award to Alexandre Reed
This award goes to a male senior who has contributed to a sport for at least 3 years and exhibits the characteristics of leadership, academic promise, and dedication. Terry competed in football, basketball and track.
Bill Obermeyer Award
Presented by the coaches to those special athletes who do not always get recognized but are ever so important to the success of our teams to:
Hannah Beaupre, Cooper Belo, Cole Binette, Willa-Maya Dowling, William Fox, Arija Grant, Ivy Hammer-Gumbrell, Lily Hansen, Griffin Johnson, Ethan Kasprzak, Andrew Keene, Joseph Kiezulas, Connor McGarry, Brady Morin, Ainsley Morrison, Hannah Morrison, Lucas Nadeau, Maddison Pike, Adia Thomas, Sadie Yentsch.
Amos McCallum Award to Brian Dill and Tami York
Presented once a year by the coaches to an organization or individual(s) for outstanding contributions to the athletic departmen
Send questions/comments to the editors.