Second-ranked Falmouth scored seven unanswered goals before the game was 10 minutes old and went on to defeat No. 7 Bangor, 15-0, in a Class A North girls’ lacrosse quarterfinal Thursday afternoon in Falmouth.

The Navigators (10-3) will host No. 3 Windham in the semifinals on Saturday.

Whitney Adams scored all five of her goals in the first half to help Falmouth open a 13-0 lead.

Falmouth got goals from nine players. Molly Scribner had two goals and four assists, and Peaches Stucker contributed two goals and three assists.

Lydia Lynch made nine saves for Bangor (4-10).

KENNEBUNK 16, GORHAM 3: Ruby Sliwkowski recorded five goals and two assists, and Sydney Dumas and Grace Archer each added three goals as top-ranked Kennebunk (13-0) cruised past ninth-seeded Gorham (5-9) in a Class A South quarterfinal at Kennebunk.

Dumas also had two assists. Mara Muse chipped in with two goals, and Lizzie Hayes made seven saves for Kennebunk, which will host No. 5 Cape Elizabeth in the semifinals on Saturday.

YARMOUTH 15, PORTLAND 3: Katelyn D’Appolonia scored four goals and set up another, and Aine Powers added three goals and an assist as the top-seeded Clippers (10-3) handled the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (2-12) in a Class A North quarterfinal at Yarmouth.

Lauren Keaney chipped in with a pair of goals. Neena Panozzo, Sadie Carnes and Clancy Walsh also scored.

Emily Seavey, Phoebe Knoll and Gabrielle Harrigan scored for Portland.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

SOUTH PORTLAND 25, BONNY EAGLE 4: Jack Dreifus had six goals and three assists to lead the third-seeded Red Riots (11-2) over the sixth-seeded Scots (4-9) in a Class A South quarterfinal at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Brady Demers added five goals, Tobey Lappin finished with three goals and two assists, and Drew Folley and Beckett Mehlhorn each got two goals and an assist.

Connor Krunkkala scored twice and Mason LeBlanc made 14 saves for Bonny Eagle.

SOFTBALL

GATORADE AWARD: Windham pitcher Brooke Gerry has been chosen as Gatorade Made Softball Player of the Year.

Gerry, a sophomore left-hander, averaged more than two strikeouts per inning during the regular season, posting a 13-2 record, 0.99 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 85 innings. She also hit .577 with 28 runs scored while helping Windham earn the No. 1 seed for the Class A South playoffs.

SACOPEE VALLEY 7, MARANACOOK 2: Keira Greene had three hits and three RBI, and the fifth-seeded Hawks (13-5) scored five runs in the final two innings to pull away from the fourth-seeded Black Bears (13-5) in a Class C South quarterfinal in Readfield.

Lindsay Fox also collected three hits and drove in two runs for Sacopee, which finished with 14 hits.

Elyse Guptill held Maranacook to three hits and struck out nine.

