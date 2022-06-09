Voters in Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach will cast ballots June 14 on school budget validation questions as well for candidates in party primaries for the Maine Legislature and for York County government elected offices.

In Biddeford and Saco, there will be votes on borrowing from the state’s revolving school renovation fund for school renovation projects.

In Old Orchard Beach and Saco, voters will be asked if they wish to continue to validate the school budget for the next three years. Biddeford officials decided some years ago to continue to provide the validation question annually, said City Clerk Carmen Bernier.

In Saco, voters will cast ballots in a new location — at Linnell Gym at Thornton Academy, 438 Main St. There will be no voting at the community center, said City Clerk Michele Hughes. She said the new location at Linnell Gym offers more parking and better access. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day.

• Biddeford voters will cast ballots on a proposal to borrow up to $3.8 million through the state’s zero interest rate/loan forgiveness School Revolving Renovation Fund program for windows, along with health, safety and compliance repairs at Biddeford Primary School, Biddeford Intermediate School, and the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology. The city will receive up to $1.6 million as a loan, to be forgiven, and up to $2.2 million as a loan to be repaid at zero interest over a 10-year term.

Voters will also be asked if they wish to approve the $41.6 million school budget adopted by the City Council on May 19.

Advertisement

Biddeford voters will cast ballots 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 14 at Tiger Gym, Biddeford High School, 25 Maplewood Ave.

• Saco voters will decide if they wish to approve a $47.7 million school budget approved by the City Council in May.

Saco voters will also cast ballots on a Maine School Revolving Renovation Fund grant of up to $771,020 and zero interest bonds up to $756,054 under a $1.5 million agreement with the Maine Bond Bank. The money is to be used to fund improvements to Saco Middle School, including exterior doors and making bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and to Governor John Fairfield School for exterior doors and indoor air quality projects. The bond is for 10 years.

• Old Orchard Beach voters will cast ballots 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Old Orchard Beach High School, 40 E. Emerson Cummings Blvd. Voters will decide if they wish to validate the $15.6 million Regional School Unit 23 budget as adopted at the May 17 budget meeting.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: