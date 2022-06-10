Ruth W. Baker, of Ocean Park, Maine (formerly of Melrose, Massachusetts), died peacefully on Sunday, June 5, at the Residence at Melrose Station, Melrose, Massachusetts. She was 98 years old, born Feb. 20, 1924 in Boston. She was the daughter of David and Mary Walden of Melrose, and the sister of Graham Walden who died as a prisoner of war in July 1942 in Cabanatuan, Philippine Islands.

Ruth was raised on the East Side of Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School in 1941. Upon graduation she married Roy Baker in June prior to his enlisting in the armed service during World War II. Mrs. Baker worked for Dr. Margeson, a Melrose dentist while Roy was in the service and she continued to volunteer for numerous local organizations, including chairperson of the Well Baby Clinic, president of Kappa Delta Psi, Kappa Swap Shop and Melrose Community Players just to name a few. She taught creative drama at the Boston Children’s Theatre and the Provincetown Playhouse with Tom Clancy, Peter Donat and Gena Rowlands.

While Melrose was her hometown, she loved Ocean Park. For over 40 years she and Roy had the time to do what they loved best — being with their entire family and watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. During the summers in Maine, she volunteered at the Royal Family Kids Camp, a summer program for disadvantaged youths sponsored by the United Baptist Church in Saco where she attended church for nearly 30 years.

She was active in the Ocean Park Association, helping to renovate their rental properties along with landscaping the library lawn. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and entertaining, especially the Sunday lunch time tradition. An avid cook, she would always have some special homemade dessert ready after every meal. Living in her home, she would welcome the folks going by her porch on the way to the beach as they would comment about her “animals” in the side yard. Always friendly, these strangers became friends to Ruth and would stop and talk to her every time they passed by.

Ruth dearly loved her marriage of 81 years to her late husband Roy. She was the loving mother of Linda (Baker) O’Leary and her late husband Don, of Malden, Massachusetts, and Jeffrey Baker and his wife Peggie Lee Baker of Duxbury, Massachusetts. Proud grandmother of Keith O’Leary of Old Orchard Beach, Nichol Radcliffe of Saco, Megan (O’Leary) Weaver and Todd Weaver, Chris and Christine O’Leary and Emilie (Baker) Loud and Perry Loud all of Melrose. Great-grandmother of Connor, Cavan, Baker, Harlow, Joseph, William, Vivienne and Graham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or www.alz.org. To sign Ruth’s guest book, please visit www.gatelyfh.com.

