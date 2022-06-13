Visit Portland Observatory

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday for guided tours, 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for self-guided tours. Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., Portland, $10, $8 seniors, $5 kids, free under 6, reservations required. greaterportlandlandmarks.org

The Portland Observatory is open for the season, so make your reservation and get ready to take a step back in time as you climb its many steps. Construction began back in 1807 on the octagonal 86-foot tower that was built as a communication station for Portland’s busy harbor. It did its job until 1923, and in 1984, Greater Portland Landmarks reopened the restored landmark for tours. Not only does it afford a panoramic view of Portland, it’s also the last remaining maritime signal station in the entire country and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.

Julia Glass & Lily King

7 p.m. Thursday. Mechanic’s Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, free, registration required. printbookstore.com

Book lovers behold, two esteemed authors will be chatting live in Portland, but you can also join virtually. Julia Glass’ latest novel is “Vigil Harbor,” set in a coastal village with a cast of unforgettable characters. Glass, who lives in Massachusetts, is a National Book Award-winning best-selling author of “Three Junes.” She’ll be discussing “Vigil Harbor” with Maine author Lily King whose “Euphoria” was named one of the New York Times Book Review’s best books of 2014 and her “Writers & Lovers” was a New York Times best-seller. Expect an enlightening, fascinating conversation. Masks are required for in-person attendees.

‘Be Here Now’

7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through June 26. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $25, $20 students, $10 youth (ages 4-18), $25 for video-on-demand (one person), $50 (household). thepublictheatre.org

If you could feel permanently happy and hopeful and full of love, would you want to? That question is pondered with humor in Deborah Zoe Laufer’s comedy “Be Here Now.” When a gloom and doom professor of nihilism comes down with a medical condition that converts her into a merry, cheerful soul, the examination of whether we choose our own disposition is something you don’t want to miss.

Summer Sunsets Live

4-8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Depot Pavilion at Thompson’s Point, Portland, free. thompsonspoint.com/summersunsetslive

With food trucks, local craft cocktails, lawn games and live music, there’s a lot to love about the Summer Sunsets Live series of outdoor gatherings. Even your dog can get in on the fun as you soak in the positive vibes. The series continues several times this summer, so keep an eye on the Thompson’s Point site and social media pages for updates. Best of all, admission is free!

