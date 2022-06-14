Who says energy prices never go down?

The delivery rate for Central Maine Power residential customers will decrease by 5.5 percent effective July 1, the Maine Public Utilities Commission announced Tuesday.

Regulators said the sale of energy from approved renewable energy procurements is driving generation costs down, resulting in lower customer bills. Versant Power customers will see a 3.5 percent delivery rate decrease, the commission said.

With consumer price inflation still out of control, the PUC is interested in keeping Mainers’ electricity costs as low as possible this year. Versant Power customers will see a 3.5 percent to 3.8 percent delivery rate decrease, the commission said.

“It’s not always easy to quantify the impact of the renewable energy procurements facilitated by the Commission, as it can take some time to see the results,” said PUC Chair Philip Bartlett. “This is an example of the payoff of those procurements, and we are pleased to be able to offer this positive news during a time when energy prices have been trending upward at an unpresented rate.”

For CMP’s residential customers, regulators estimate the average residential customer bill will decrease by $3.40 a month, or 2.7 percent of the total bill, said PUC spokesperson Susan Faloon.

For Versant, it’s a bit more complicated, Faloon said, as there are other bill components changing on July 1. The PUC is working to calculate those changes in order to provide the full rate picture for Versant customers.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: