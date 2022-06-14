KENNEBUNK

Brick Store Museum weekly programs

The Brick Store Museum will offer the following programs this week at 117 Main St., unless otherwise noted:

Admission is free every Tuesday through December.

Historic District Walking Tours are available at noon Thursday for $10 and Saturday for $5. Led by Museum tour guide.

Art Night will be held from 5 to 7 pm. Friday, featuring free admission to “What a Relief: The Art of Salley Mavor,” and “Khmer Traditional Ceramics” exhibitions.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, a Kennebunk Beach History Walking Tour starts at Trinity Chapel, Railroad Avenue, Kennebunk Beach. About a one mile, 60-90 minutes, led by a guide. Cost is $10 per person or $5 for members. Reserve in advance by calling 985-4802 or visit brickstoremuseum.org.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Midweek concert series will feature Dylan music

The Kennebunkport Historical Society’s MidWeek Music Concert series will present two concerts featuring the music of Bob Dylan, the first at 7 p.m. Wednesday and again at 1 p.m. Sunday, both at Town House School, at 135 North St.

Join musicians Dana Pearson, John Kumnick and Dylan Kumnick for these performances. Cost is $15 for members and $18 for all others.

For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/mid-week-music-concert-bob-dylan-tickets-265210911977.

PORTLAND

Konbit Sante hosts virtual walk to raise funds for Haiti

The 13th annual “We Walk with Haiti” event, Konbit Sante’s largest fundraiser, has begun.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the usual 5k race will be held virtually this year, with participants conducting their own personal activity or race to raise funds. The event will run through July 31.

Visit //konbitsante.org/we-walk-with-haiti/ and scrolling down to set up a fundraiser, be donate.

Sponsorships start at $500, and each level includes benefits, including exposure on our social media platforms and prominent logo placement on our website.

ORONO

Learn to create habitat for grassland birds

Take a guided walk through bobolink habitat from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Maine Agricultural and Forest Experiment Station’s Witter Farm Park Street Fields.

Amber Roth, assistant professor of forest wildlife management at the University of Maine; Livia Raulinaitis, Maine pollinator and beneficial insect conservation planner at the Xerces Society; and Laura Suomi-Lecker, technical director of the Ag Allies’ Grassland Bird Program will lead a free workshop about how to improve and manage grasslands for bird habitat, forage production and pollinators.

The event is free; advance registration is required and available online at eventbrite.com/e/bobolink-walk-and-talk-providing-habitat-for-grassland-birds.

CUMBERLAND

Church sponsors “Caring for the World We Live In” for kids

Tuttle Road Community Church will sponsor a seven-week, hands-on program for kids ages 5-10 this summer, geared to “Caring for the World We Live In” at Twin Brooks, at 175 Tuttle Road.

Goals will include meeting God outdoors, loving the natural world, experiencing a sense of awe and wonder, being more eco-aware and making a difference for the planet. Science based activities will be used.

Thursday sessions are from 3 to 5 p.m. for the follow subjects: “Meet the Trees” June 23; Water, Water, Water” June 30; Climate and Weather Wiz Kids, July 7; “A Great Recipe for Garbage: Composting, July 14; Team Trash Crafts: Reuse, Reduce, Recycle” July 28; Kids vs. Plastic, Aug. 4; and People, People, People: Choosing Kindness, Aug. 18. No sessions on July 21 or Aug. 11.

Cost is $1 per child, per session. To register, call the church at 829-3766 or email [email protected] Scholarships available.

WELLS

Library youth and adult programs this week

Wells Public Library will offer the following youth and adult programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

Kids, Teens and Adult Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities” Wednesday through Aug. 20, with sign-up beginning Wednesday. Ages 3 to grade 12 can register online or in person.

The Youth Summer Reading Kick-Off will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, featuring outdoor games, face painting, sidewalk chalk, crafts and more.

For adults, there will be a Crafternoon Shibori event at 2 p.m. Monday. Shibori is the Japanese art of manual tie dying with natural indigo dye. All participants will receive cotton napkins to perfect the technique. All materials will be provided.

For more information, contact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

