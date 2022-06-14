BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reiterated he never committed sexual misconduct and said he plans to keep fighting to clear his name.

Watson, who is facing civil lawsuits from 24 massage therapists in Texas accusing him of sexual assault and harassment during private sessions, on Tuesday stood by previous comments proclaiming his innocence.

“I never assaulted anyone,” Watson said following practice as the Browns held their mandatory minicamp. “I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything.”

Watson spoke for the first time since March 25, a week after the Browns signed him to a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract despite his legal situation. Since then, his entanglements have grown with two more women filing lawsuits.

Also, attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all the women suing Watson, said Monday he plans to file two more lawsuits against the quarterback. The New York Times reported last week that Watson booked appointments with at least 66 different women over 17 months while he played for the Houston Texans.

Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict him on criminal complaints.

“I’ve been honest and I’ve been truthful about my stance,” he said. “I never forced on anyone and I never assaulted anyone. That’s what I’ve been saying since the beginning and I’ll continue to do that until all the facts come out.”

The 26-year-old Watson is also facing possible discipline from the NFL, which has investigated whether he violated its personal-conduct policy. Watson, who could be suspended, said he was “open and truthful” with the league.

JETS: Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton joined his teammates for the start of mandatory minicamp after he skipped the voluntary offseason program.

Becton missed almost all of his second NFL season after dislocating his right kneecap and spraining his MCL in the opening game against Carolina in September.

The No. 11 overall pick in 2020 has been working out on his own in the Houston area while staying in touch with the team. Becton’s fiancée also recently gave birth to the couple’s first child.

Coach Robert Saleh said last week he expected all of the team’s players to be present for the mandatory minicamp, so Becton’s attendance was not a surprise.

RAMS: Los Angeles re-signed linebacker Travin Howard six days after waiving him.

Howard agreed to a one-year deal.

The Rams waived Howard last Wednesday a few hours before announcing their contract extension for Super Bowl MVP receiver Cooper Kupp. The moves were related for salary cap reasons, but Los Angeles managed to hang on to Howard anyway for a fifth season with the team.

BILLS: Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is receiving medical care for what her family described as “some unexpected health issues.”

The statement from the Pegula family said they are grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days, adding she has “an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.”

But the statement didn’t specify the type of medical issues and asked to respect the family’s need for privacy. It’s also unclear where she is being treated, because the Pegulas have homes in Buffalo and south Florida.

Pegula celebrated her 53rd birthday last week, and is the wife of Terry Pegula, who turned his natural gas fortune into a Buffalo sports empire. The family also asked people to keep Kim and the Pegula family in their prayers.

COMMANDERS: Washington assistant Jack Del Rio addressed the team to apologize for his comments about protests in the summer of 2020 and the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Coach Ron Rivera said.

Rivera said Del Rio also met individually with some players to discuss his remarks last week, which drew a $100,000 fine from the team.

“He was very open, very forthright, very contrite and apologized and opened himself up to questions or opportunities for any players to come in and meet with him,” Rivera told reporters before the team’s first minicamp practice. “He’s already met with some of our players and talked to some of them about what was said. I’ve been told those meetings went very, very well. And so I’m very pleased with that.”

Del Rio apologized hours later for calling the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 “a dust-up at the Capitol.” Rivera said the fine made it clear the organization would not tolerate equivalating the riot to the protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

