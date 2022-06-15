In photos: Row, row, row your (cardboard) boat

In the final days of the school year, Casco Bay High School student teams were given the same amount of cardboard and duct tape to design and build their own boat. On Tuesday, the final day of school for ninth, 10th and 11th graders, the school held cardboard boat races at Willard Beach in South Portland. All photos by Staff Photographer Ben McCanna.

Share

SCROLL