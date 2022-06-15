Scott Shibles, center, the director of student life at Portland’s Casco Bay High School, uses a bullhorn to signal the start of cardboard boat races on Tuesday at Willard Beach in South Portland.

Casco Bay High School students Nicky Paterniti, in the stern, and Eowyn Michaels pull ahead in the final round of the cardboard boat races.

About 300 students attended the races, the first to be held in three years because of the pandemic.

Sophomore Olivia Chong laughs as the boat she paddled with partner Olmert Hirwa quickly sinks at the start of one race.

Students Nicky Paterniti, in the stern, and Eowyn Michaels win the final round of the cardboard boat races.

