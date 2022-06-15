Send questions/comments to the editors.
In the final days of the school year, Casco Bay High School student teams were given the same amount of cardboard and duct tape to design and build their own boat. On Tuesday, the final day of school for ninth, 10th and 11th graders, the school held cardboard boat races at Willard Beach in South Portland. All photos by Staff Photographer Ben McCanna.
