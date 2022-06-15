PHILADELPHIA — Garrett Stubbs hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, sending the Philadelphia Phillies to a dramatic 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Alec Bohm sparked the winning rally with a one-out single against Tanner Scott (2-2). Pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto walked before Yairo Munoz struck out swinging for the second out.

That brought Stubbs to the plate, and he drove a 2-2 fastball deep to right for his third homer.

Kyle Gibson pitched eight-plus innings for Philadelphia before Connor Brogdon (2-0) got three outs for the win.

Miguel Rojas homered for Miami, and Daniel Castano pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Rojas and Jon Berti each had two hits.

Castano was promoted when right-handers Edward Cabrera and Cole Sulser were placed on the injured list before the game.

Castano, a 27-year-old left-hander, allowed five hits, struck out three and walked two. He retired Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Didi Gregorius in a row after Rhys Hoskins’ leadoff triple in the sixth.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 13, TIGERS 0: Yoan Moncada had five hits and five RBI, including a run-scoring single against Kody Clemens, and visiting Chicago beat Detroit for a three-game series sweep.

Moncada, Danny Mendick and Seby Zavala homered for Chicago, which had dropped 4 of 5 before arriving in Detroit. Jose Abreu had four hits and drove in two runs, and Andrew Vaughn had three hits.

The White Sox finished with 22 hits, compared to four for the Tigers. Davis Martin (1-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball for the win.

Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch gave up on his pitching staff after six innings, using position players Harold Castro for the seventh, Clemens for the eighth, and Tucker Barnhart for the ninth.

It was the pitching debut for the 26-year-old Clemens, whose father, Roger, won seven Cy Young Awards. Kody Clemens was charged with a run and three hits – one more than he has managed in his 23 career at-bats.

Tigers starter Alex Faedo (1-3) allowed seven runs and nine hits in three-plus innings.

The White Sox grabbed a 3-0 lead on Moncada’s third homer with two out in the first. He also singled in Abreu in the eighth and ninth.

Abreu and Harrison added RBI singles in the third, and Mendick made it 6-0 with a homer on Faedo’s first pitch of the fourth.

White Sox right-hander Vince Velasquez pitched 2 2/3 innings before Martin came in. Velasquez was activated off the injured list before the game after being sidelined by a strained left groin.

Zavala’s two-run homer made it 9-0 in the fifth, and Adam Engel’s triple got the White Sox to double digits in the sixth. Engel was the last Chicago starter to get a hit.

ASTROS 9, RANGERS 2: Astros starter Luis Garcia and reliever Phil Maton each threw an immaculate inning – nine pitches, three strikeouts – and Martin Maldonado keyed a six-run first inning that sent Houston over host Texas.

Maldonado hit a two-run double in the first and later homered as the AL West-leading Astros wrapped up their seventh consecutive series victory against their instate division rival.

Garcia (4-5) struck out nine without a walk over six innings, limiting Texas to two runs and four hits.

