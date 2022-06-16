Azul Tequila garners Golden Spoon award

Azul Tequila’s tacos were tops and earned the Golden Spoon Award in the town’s annual Taste Walk after attendees sampled dishes at 16 eateries June 5.

The award-winning tacos at Azul Tequila, 29 School St., are made with beef or chicken and served with rice and beans.

Junction Bowl on Railroad Avenue finished second. Wormell Farms/Village Baking Company, a recently opened venue at 29 School St., came in third.

Young Life Sebago, a mission outreach to Windham and Gorham high and middle schools, sponsors the annual event.

Public Works promotion

Jeff Grant was promoted June 7 to deputy director at the Public Works Department.

“Jeff has been an integral part of the team at Public Works for the past 16 years. He brings many years of experience, as well as tons of hard work and dedication,” a post on the town’s website stated.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported June 14, 1972, that Gorham Fire Department was to host a Fireman’s Field Day at Robie Park with 125 departments invited. The Firettes sponsored a fried clam supper that cost $1.50 for adults and $1 for children.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 9 that the U.S. public debt was $30,396,764,239,689.30.

