Tune in to a trio of summer concerts series

Summer concert schedules are in play, starting with a performance by Josephine County Band at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Conant Homestead, 99 Conant St. The farm opens at 6 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10. Concert-goers should bring their own chairs.

The free Riverbank Park summer concert series kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, with Down to Earth. Stephen W. Manchester American Legion Post 62 will sell burgers, hot dogs and beverages. Attendees should bring their own seating.

Free concerts at Vallee Square, 869 Main St., will start at 7 p.m. July 7, with Allman Brothers Tribute band. Enjoy takeout from downtown restaurants, with some table seating available or bring a chair.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 14, 1972, that Trinity Lutheran Church planned a farewell reception for Pastor and Mrs. Perry Hanson. After five years in Westbrook, the pastor had accepted a call to a Lutheran church in Baltimore, Maryland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: