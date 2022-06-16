Annual report honors town clerk as Buxton marks 250th year

The 2022 Buxton Town Report commemorating the 250th anniversary of its incorporation as a town in 1772 is dedicated to Town Clerk John Myers, who has served the municipality for almost four decades.

The Buxton native has been the town clerk for 36 consecutive years and has been honored with multiple awards, including Maine Town and City Clerks Association 2002 Town Clerk of the Year, according to Deputy Town Clerk Angela Michie, who compiled information for the Town Report.

Myers is credited with having a “wealth of knowledge” about the town’s history and has had several roles in the Buxton-Hollis Historical Society. He’s been a member for 30 years of the Bar Mills Community Church, where he was a deacon and currently manages the church finances.

Myers is the secretary of the South Buxton Cemetery, where he has served in various other capacities in addition to other local cemetery associations.

He has also filled a variety of leadership roles in town clerk associations.

“John, we truly thank you for your continued service to our town. We appreciate the help you have given to others over the years. The love you have for Buxton and the community does not go unnoticed,” the Town Report reads.

Advertisement

History talk, program

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at 100 Main St. (Route 4A) in Bar Mills.

Frederick R. Boyle will present the program “Writing Books of Early Families of York County.” The Springvale author will sign copies of his latest book, “Early Families of Buxton.”

Face masks are required. The Historical Society can be reached at 929-1684.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported June 27, 1962, that members of the Buxton-Hollis Rod and Gun Club Auxiliary were planning a summer bazaar. An electric stove was to be auctioned as a fundraiser. Mrs. Gregory Clarke was the general chairperson.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: