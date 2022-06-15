Buxton voters Tuesday returned incumbents Tom Peters and Mark Blier to the Select Board for three-year terms.

Peters, current chairperson, had 584 backers with Blier tallying 575, defeating challenger Cliff Emery, a former board member, with 386 votes in the race for two available seats.

Peters and Blier could not be reached early Wednesday for comment.

In uncontested races, Craig Lefebvre and Jeremiah Ross took three-year Planning Board seats; for three-year terms on the Budget Committee, Sheridan Bennett, David Kessler and Scott Warchol (a write-in) were successful for three openings.

While awaiting official tallies, Nathan Carlow claimed victory Wednesday morning in the SAD 6 school race for the Buxton residency seat.

“I am thrilled to announce that our friends and neighbors in the Bonny Eagle School District have reelected me to serve a third term on the MSAD 6 Board of Directors,” Carlow said. “Public service is my passion, and I will serve all of our students, parents, residents and educators with every fiber of my being.”

Buxton handily chose Carlow over Vickie Shane 645-355. Carlow won Standish 841-567 and Hollis 425-239, but Shane took Limington, 187-148. Frye Island’s office was closed Wednesday and results were unavailable.

The $58.8 million SAD 6 budget easily passed in Buxton 594-395, Standish 992-533 and Hollis 430-259 but was narrowly defeated in Limington, 173-170. Frye Island results were unavailable.

Buxton Town Clerk John Myers reported a 15.69% turnout with 1,049 ballots cast of 6,688 registered voters. Myers said 208 absentee ballots were cast while 841 voted in person.

