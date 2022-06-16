Alumni board supports scholarships

To the editor,

Congratulations to the Biddeford Saint Louis Alumni Association Board of Directors. The alumni association was organized on Jan. 7, 1940, and was incorporated under Maine State Statute on Dec. 20, 1946, primarily to provide financial support for area youth programs and the awarding of academic scholarships to youth going on to higher education.

Giving students financial support toward an education so necessary in this increasingly complex society is very rewarding. Alumni members can be very proud of the part they have played propounding the fame of their school (closed in 1970).

This year we received 52 applications, and awarded ten $2,000 scholarships to the following students:

Biddeford High School – Nicholas R. Couture, Jayme Walton, Shea O’Connor, Josiah Aranovitch.

Hagerty High School – (Oviedo, Florida) – Olivia Gobeil.

Bonny Eagle High School – John Bickford.

Windham High School – Izack Enman.

Freeport High School – Caleb Thurston.

Thornton Academy – Grace Sommer, Liam Rich.

We are appreciative of the kind words we receive from students and their families for these academic scholarships.

Paul N. Therrien

President/Chairman

