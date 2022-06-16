Ted Bennett is spot on with his June 10th comments regarding student loan relief. The burden of debt doesn’t magically “go away” when any loan is “canceled.”
In the infamous words of American economist Milton Friedman, “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.”
Gary LaPerriere
Sanford
