ARUNDEL – Fresh deep-fried seafood, smoked barbecue meats such as pulled pork, pulled chicken and more, and ice cream for dessert are on the menu at Arundel’s newest food emporium – a food truck park located at 1632 Portland Road (Route 1).

Three vendors – Somethin’s Fishy, Mr. T’s Smoke Shack and Sprinkles, the ice cream shop, were all poised for soft openings earlier this week, and the proprietors are getting ready for a grand opening this weekend.

The location – across Route 1 from Bentley’s Saloon – is likely to be a popular spot. Patrons can drive in and park, or walk across the street; a crosswalk was to be installed sometime this week.

Herb Meyer IV and his wife Margie Meyer will operate Somethin’s Fishy, offering fried haddock, clams, scallops, and shrimp, along with combination specials. He said Somethin’s Fishy will open 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, except for Fridays, when the truck opens at 11:30 a.m.

Meyer retired from a career as a mason after 43 years and built the food truck himself. “We did everything by the book,” he said.

Meyer said he told his sister, Cheryl Spofford, who owns Cheryl’s Sandwich Shoppe in Kennebunk, he was thinking about opening a food truck business, and that she ought to join in.

Advertisement

“They’re going to need dessert; why not a cute little ice cream truck,” Spofford said her brother told her.

That cute little truck, called Sprinkles, was poised to open earlier this week, offering an array of Gifford’s ice cream flavors, including a sugar free option, in waffle cones and cups.

Sprinkles will be open 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Dwayne Turnage said he has been smoking meat and catering events for some time, including sporting events like fishing derbies and others. He offers pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, smoked meatloaf sandwiches, ribs, and more at lunch. Dinner offerings include the meats and sides like mac and cheese, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, and cornbread.

Mt. T’s Smoke Shack will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Turnage said.

Picnic tables will be available at the site.

The land is owned by Mario and Chad Binette, and adjacent to their business, Champion Auto Body. Mario Binette said his son Chad was approached by the three prospective vendors after attempts to open in another community went nowhere. The town of Arundel’s staff review committee walked the property in late May and approved the location for three food trucks. The select board held a public hearing June 7 and approved the three vendors.

“Arundel really worked with us,” said Binette, who is renting the space to the three vendors.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: