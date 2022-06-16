BASKETBALL

Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird announced Thursday the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA.

Bird’s announcement ended any speculation about her future, though she acknowledged in February when she re-signed with Seattle that this would likely be her final season. She strongly considered retirement after last season before choosing to return for a 19th season as a player.

Bird is a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the oldest player in the league at 41. She has spent her entire WNBA career with Seattle since becoming the No. 1 pick in 2002 following her storied college career at Connecticut.

This season is her 21st associated with the franchise although just her 19th playing after missing two seasons due to injuries. She’s the league’s all-time leader in assists and the standard by which other point guards are judged.

Bird’s announcement came a day before Seattle’s game at Connecticut. The Storm will close out their trip on Sunday in New York, about 30 miles from where Bird grew up in Syosset, New York.

EUROLEAGUE: Russian basketball clubs were suspended from the next season of the EuroLeague.

EuroLeague organizers cited “air travel restrictions and prohibitions or other limitations to issuing visas to Russian residents” during the country’s war with Ukraine.

The 18-team league had three Russian entrants last season – CSKA Moscow on a long-term license and one-year entries for UNICS Kazan and Zenit St. Petersburg. Their results were annulled after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: USA Basketball is taking some veterans into the next window of World Cup qualifying.

A roster of 12 players was unveiled for the next two games, set for July 1 at Puerto Rico and July 4 at Cuba. The Americans are 3-1 in qualifying and have already clinched a berth in the second round.

But these next two games remain important since the records from the 16-team first round of qualifying will carry into the second round. There will be 12 teams from the Americas region going to the second round; of those, seven will end up qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup.

Jim Boylen will again coach the Americans in qualifying, starting with a training camp that begins in Miami later this month. His roster for these two games: Jordan Bell, Quinn Cook, Cody Demps, Michael Frazier, Langston Galloway, Justin Jackson, DaQuan Jeffries, John Jenkins, George King, Eric Mika, David Stockton and Noah Vonleh.

Bell, Galloway, King and Stockton were part of the U.S. team that went 2-0 in the most recent qualifying window back in February.

TENNIS

VENETO OPEN: Fourth-seeded Claire Liu was upset by Tatjana Maria 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 6-3 in the second round at Baiba, Italy.

Maria will next face sixth-seeded Diane Parry in the quarterfinals. The Frenchwoman beat Joanne Zuger 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

QUEEN’S CLUB: Defending champion Matteo Berrettini stayed on course for back-to-back grass-court titles by recovering from a set down to beat lucky loser Denis Kudla and reach the quarterfinals at London.

Berrettini won 3-6, 7-5 (5), 6-4 and will be one of just two seeded players in the quarterfinals.

SOCCER

BARCELONA: Dani Alves is leaving Barcelona for a second time, five months after the veteran Brazil right back returned to the Spanish club he helped lead to 23 titles.

The 39-year-old Alves played for Barcelona from 2008-16, winning the Champions League three times and six Spanish leagues among other trophies. He started a second stint with Barcelona in January as a free agent on a contract that expired this summer.

Alves scored one goal in 17 appearances last season, which Barcelona ended without a title. He finished his Barcelona career with 408 appearances in total, the second most for a non-Spaniard behind Lionel Messi.

“I would like to thank all the coaching staff for the opportunity they gave me to give something back to this club and wear this marvelous shirt again,” Alves wrote on Instagram. “I hope you don’t miss my craziness and daily dose of happiness too much.”

Alves has also played for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Sevilla. He did not say what his future plans are. He has said he hopes to make Brazil’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

WEIGHTLIFTING

BAN: The former Olympic official who ran the sport of weightlifting for more than 40 years was banned for life for covering up doping cases.

Tamas Ajan of Hungary was found guilty of charges relating to tampering, fraudulent conduct and complicity in covering-up years of doping cases, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said.

The case came after allegations broadcast by German network ARD in January 2020 were verified by anti-doping investigator Richard McLaren.

McLaren was appointed by the International Weightlifting Federation when Ajan was forced out of office after 20 years as president. He was general secretary for the previous 24 years.