Blues musician James Armstrong to perform

Celebrate Father’s Day and Juneteenth Sunday, June 19, by being treated to a free concert by James Armstrong and his band. Bring a chair or blanket and come enjoy some blues at 5 p.m. at the gazebo behind the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road.

“Seen live, Armstrong has a confident stage presence that combines grace with mischief. Few blues artists know how to play the crowd as James can, shifting dynamics from a whisper to a growl,” according to an excerpt from his website.

The event is presented by the New Gloucester Public Library, New Gloucester Parks and Recreation, and the Friends of the Library. Check out some of Armstrong’s bluesy tunes at jarmblues.com.

Pirate party, book sale

Pirate games, crafts and fun await children at a Summer Reading Pirate Party for Kids from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, when Friends of New Gloucester Public Library hosts a book and bake sale from 1-5:30 p.m. at the Community Building, 381 Intervale Road. Gently used (and some nearly new) children’s books, young adult books and adult fiction and nonfiction books comprise the inventory at the book sale.

Strawberry festival

The New Gloucester Historical Society invites all to its 46th Annual Strawberry Festival from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25, at the New Gloucester History Barn, 383 Intervale Road, located behind Town Hall. Quarts of strawberries from Pineland Farms and six packs of homemade biscuits will be sold. A 50/50 raffle will be offered.

Local business event

The town’s Economic Development Committee is sponsoring a networking event for New Gloucester-based business owners from 7:30-8:30 a.m. June 29. The venue is The Market at Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive. For more information, email Karen Gilles at [email protected]

Pantry helpers needed

The First Congregational Church of New Gloucester is looking for food pantry volunteers.

Help with Hannaford food pickup is needed on the second and fourth Fridays of the month at 8:30 a.m. at Gray Hannaford to pick up surplus food, and unload and sort it at the church. The time required is 1 1/2 to two hours.

Be a distribution helper from 7:30-10 a.m. on the second and/or fourth Saturdays of each month. Volunteers arrive at 7:30 a.m. to help organize food inside the church. The pantry is open for clients from 8-9:30 a.m., after which volunteers help clean up.

Volunteers can sign on for a trial run or jump right in once or twice a month. Seasonal residents can serve for the months they will be in the area. Contact the church office at 926-3260 for more information.

If you are aware of anyone who may be challenged by food insecurity, email [email protected] or call 926-3260 to let church staff know how they could help. The next food pantry is scheduled for 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25.

Outfits by Apparel

Lauren Jordan of the Environmental Resources Committee reports that from the time Apparel Impact’s bin arrived at the transfer station on Jan. 25 through May 20, the bin has collected 2,010 pounds of textiles.

The Environmental Resources Committee will need to present numbers to the Select Board in July to report how bin usage has been performing for the six-month time frame.

Juneteenth closures

All town facilities will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth.

Patti Mikkelsen can be reached at [email protected]

