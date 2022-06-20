The top senior girls lacrosse players in Maine will make their way to Augusta this week.

The Maine Girls Lacrosse Senior Game will be played on Fuller Field at Cony High School on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The game will feature players from around the state and from all three classes.

“When they were asking for potential (host) fields, we’ve never been able to offer Cony before,” Cony head coach Gretchen Livingston said. “The turf allowed us to say, ‘come north, everybody, come to central Maine.’

“I think that our schools in this area have a lot of pride in the growth of this sport. At Cony, we’ve been a program since 2006 and MPA-approved since 2008. But, in this state, we’re still considered a young program. … We’re just really excited to have everybody come to Cony and play on our beautiful new field.”

Cony will be represented in the game by Raegan Bechard, one of several standouts who helped the Rams to an 11-3 record and a trip to the Class B semifinals.

Messalonskee will have two all-star representatives in Francesca Caccamo and Natalie Townsend.

“It’s definitely exciting (to have the game in central Maine),” Messalonskee head coach Crystal Leavitt said. “We want to grow the game and keep the game going and I think the north is doing a great job. I’ve heard that Houlton is starting a team up there. The more girls and more competition that we have, in northern Maine and central Maine, the better that our teams get and then we can do some of the things the south teams do.”

Area all-stars include Sarah Praul of Erskine Academy; Sage Clukey of Winslow; Piper Hewins of MCI/Nokomis; Emma Bourget of Gardiner/Hall-Dale; Eryn Parlin of Mt. Blue; and Emily Hersey of Lawrence.

“Hopefully, people come to the game and see the talent we have statewide, it’s really fun to see,” Livingston said. “The level of play is just phenomenal.”

