NEW YORK — David Peterson pitched into the sixth inning with his wife expected to go into labor imminently, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 Monday despite losing Jeff McNeil to injury.

Mets Manager Buck Showatler joked Monday morning that New York was on “baby watch” with Peterson, McNeil and Seth Lugo all awaiting newborns. Lugo was placed on the paternity list before the game.

Peterson was prepared to leave the park if his wife, Alex, went into labor with the couple’s first child, and the Mets had contingencies if he couldn’t make the start.

The call didn’t come, and Peterson (4-1) covered 5 1/3 innings with a season-high seven strikeouts on 100 pitches. He allowed six hits and two walks as the Mets won the four-game series by finishing their 11th shutout this season, tying the Yankees for the major league lead.

McNeil left in the fourth inning with right hamstring tightness after scoring on a wild pitch.

New York’s J.D. Davis was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the eighth, the league-leading 50th Mets player plunked this season. Davis threw his bat in pain but remained in the game. Davis had surgery in the offseason to repair a torn ligament in his left hand that bothered him throughout 2021.

The Mets dinked and dunked their way to a 4-0 lead against Trevor Rogers (3-6) with two sacrifice flies, Mark Canha’s bases-loaded walk and McNeil’s scurry home. Rogers was charged with three earned runs over five innings with seven strikeouts.

Canha’s RBI free pass came in the first inning, when New York loaded the bases with the help of an error by third baseman Jon Berti.

The Mets manufactured two more runs in the fourth. Davis tagged up and aggressively took home on Eduardo Escobar’s shallow fly to left, then McNeil took home on a wild pitch that skipped about 10 feet away from catcher Jacob Stallings.

McNeil had reached with a hit against the shift – the left-handed hitter entered the game hitting .380 when teams stacked three infielders on the right side of second base.

McNeil walked off uneasily after scoring and went straight to the clubhouse. He was replaced at second base by Luis Guillorme.

Pete Alonso added a sac fly in the fifth that scored Brandon Nimmo, who had three hits.NOTES

METS: RHP Max Scherzer (oblique) will make a rehab start with Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday and could rejoin New York to start Sunday.

• The Mets promoted first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith from Triple-A Syracuse, ending the popular 26-year-old’s three-week stint in the minor leagues.

Smith was optioned to Syracuse on May 31 after hitting .186 without a home run in 101 plate appearances this season. He hit .316 during a breakout season in 2020, but he hasn’t been the same player in the majors since.

The 2013 first-round pick batted .266 with two homers and a .785 OPS in 15 games at Triple-A.

MARINERS: Relievers Sergio Romo and and Roenis Elias were cut by the struggling Seattle Mariners to make room for reliever Ken Giles and infielder Kevin Padlo.

Romo and Elias were designated for assignment, Giles was activated from the 60-day injured list and Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

Seattle has lost seven of its last nine games and is fourth in the AL West at 29-39, 13 games behind first-place Houston.

Romo, a 39-year-old right-hander known for his long beard, had an 8.16 ERA in 17 relief appearances and spent a month on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He allowed home runs to the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout on Thursday and to the Angels’ Jared Walsh on Saturday.