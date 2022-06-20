Deputy Chief Tim Cougle of the Auburn Police Department, right, speaks Monday Morning with a detective outside the apartment building at 49 Fourth St. in Auburn. Two people were found dead Sunday morning at the building. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

AUBURN — Police released no additional information Monday on the two bodies found Sunday morning at 49 Fourth St. in Auburn.

The area of Fourth Street, between Cook and Dunn streets, was closed to traffic Monday, and a large Maine State Police Evidence Response Team van remained in the driveway of the apartment building where the bodies were reportedly found.

Neither the state police nor Auburn Police Department had yet to release official information by Monday night on those who died or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The apartment building at 49 Fourth St. in Auburn remains blocked to traffic Monday as police continue investigating two bodies found Sunday morning at the building. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

