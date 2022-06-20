AUBURN — Police released no additional information Monday on the two bodies found Sunday morning at 49 Fourth St. in Auburn.

The area of Fourth Street, between Cook and Dunn streets, was closed to traffic Monday, and a large Maine State Police Evidence Response Team van remained in the driveway of the apartment building where the bodies were reportedly found.

Neither the state police nor Auburn Police Department had yet to release official information by Monday night on those who died or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

