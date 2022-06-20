‘Hairspray’

7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $48 to $84. porttix.com

Portland Ovations presents the Broadway national tour of multiple Tony Award-winning musical “Hairspray,” based on the 1988 cult classic John Waters film. Set in the colorful ’60s, numbers include “Big, Blonde and Beautiful,” “You Can’t Stop the Beat” and “Cooties.” You’ll cheer on the character of Tracy Turnblad as she tries to step into the dancing spotlight of a national TV show. With high hair and high hopes, “Hairspray” is an absolute hoot.

Palindrome

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $18, $22. chocolatechurcharts.org

Resurgence Dance Company presents its latest contemporary ballet in Bath. Choreographer Ashley Steeves worked closely with the dancers to craft the movements, all of which were inspired by words that read forward and backward the same way, such as kayak and racecar. Expect ebullient movement, perilous poetry and lots of slapstick comedy laughs.

Bread & Brews

3-7 p.m. Saturday. The Common Ground Education Center, 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity, $50, $25 without beer tasting. mofga.org

Heading to Unity is the yeast you can do to have a slice of good times during the annual Bread & Brews celebration of local grain. So stop loafing around and grab your ticket, because there will be workshops and demonstrations where you can learn how to cook traditional ployes, malt grains and more. Ten-plus breweries from the Midcoast and beyond will be pouring tastes, and you can purchase a whole lot of pizza, bread and bagels from The Uproot Pie Co., Vesper Bread and Spark Bagel. The Paleta Guy will also be there with popsicles and shaved ice.

Ales For Tails

2 p.m. Sunday. Spring Point Ledge Light, 2 Fort Road, South Portland, $60, $70 at the gate, 21-plus, rain or shine. evetbrite.com

A beer festival that your dog is also invited to? Dreams do come true, and this one happens at Spring Point Ledge Light. The Animal League of Greater Portland’s Ales For Tails features Maine beer, a whole bunch of food trucks and plenty of fun. Participating breweries include Allagash, Austin Street, Banded, Bissell Brothers, Black Pug, Island Dog and Olive Pit, among others. You’ll chow down on food truck fare from Smokey & Brines, Mr. Tuna, Awesome Vegan and Zephyr Ice. Tickets include five 8-ounce pours, free parking and an aluminum souvenir tasting cup. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are very much invited, and they only have to pay in tail wags, paw shakes and maybe a few kisses.

