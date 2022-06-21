Art

Abstracts in Oils/Acrylics by Martha LaMarche: through July 20, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com.

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre: 383 Portland Road, Bridgton. Check the drive-in’s Facebook page for weekly schedule.

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Wednesday to Sunday, see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.

Music

June 23

Advertisement

Jimmy Macisso Trio: 7-9 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

June 30

Five Course Musical Dinner with The Carol Noonan Trio: Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $100, stonemountainartscenter.com.

July 1

Heather Masse and Jed Wilson: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield $20, stonemountainartscenter.com.

Hiroya: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre’s Old White Church, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15, sacorivertheatre.org.

Advertisement

July 3

Variety Show & Ragtime Fair: 2 p.m., Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $15, deertrees-theatre.org.

Ongoing

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

​June 24-25

“Always … Patsy Cline”: 7:30 p.m., Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $32, deertrees-theatre.org.

July 2

Maine Humorist Tim Sample: 7:30 pm, Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $30, deertrees-theatre.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: