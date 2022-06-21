Art
Abstracts in Oils/Acrylics by Martha LaMarche: through July 20, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com.
Film
Ongoing
Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre: 383 Portland Road, Bridgton. Check the drive-in’s Facebook page for weekly schedule.
Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.
Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Wednesday to Sunday, see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.
Music
June 23
Jimmy Macisso Trio: 7-9 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.
June 30
Five Course Musical Dinner with The Carol Noonan Trio: Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $100, stonemountainartscenter.com.
July 1
Heather Masse and Jed Wilson: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield $20, stonemountainartscenter.com.
Hiroya: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre’s Old White Church, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15, sacorivertheatre.org.
July 3
Variety Show & Ragtime Fair: 2 p.m., Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $15, deertrees-theatre.org.
Ongoing
Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.
The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.
Theater
June 24-25
“Always … Patsy Cline”: 7:30 p.m., Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $32, deertrees-theatre.org.
July 2
Maine Humorist Tim Sample: 7:30 pm, Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $30, deertrees-theatre.org.
