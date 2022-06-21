Democrats Sara Juli and Laurel Regan won the two open seats on the Falmouth School Board Tuesday, soundly beating Republicans Scott Booth and Emily Hinman.

Juli received 1,487 votes, Regan, 1,356, with Booth taking 937 for third place and Hinman, 897, in a race that saw all new faces on the ballot as Krisztina Napolitano and James Cahan opted not to run again.

“I feel so honored that the Falmouth community has demonstrated such confidence in me,” Juli said. “I’m excited to support all students, staff and families in our school district.”

Juli, 43, told The Forecaster in a previous interview that the district should focus on recruiting and retaining high-quality staff so they “can continue excellence in education” and continue efforts to be more inclusive and welcoming of families and students from varying backgrounds. Juli has been president of Falmouth Elementary School’s PTO for two years and works as a fundraising consultant to nonprofits.

Regan, 45, is a 20-year resident of Falmouth and leads the Information Technology and Business Intelligence department for Dead River Company. In an earlier interview with The Forecaster, Regan said the pandemic has pushed Falmouth schools to focus on the social-emotional well-being of students and staff, which has helped cultivate “a cohesive community,” qualities that she will continue to prioritize.

“I am very grateful to be a part of a community that cares so meaningfully about its public school system and the students it serves,” Regan said. “I am humbled to be entrusted with this role, and I am looking forward to serving my community on the School Board.”

