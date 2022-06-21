BIDDEFORD – Police here are asking for anyone who has had contact with Jacoby M. Muise,14, of Biddeford, or knows where he is, to call them at 282-5127.

Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk said Muise was last seen in Biddeford in the evening of Sunday, June 19. She said his family is very concerned.

Jacoby is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing black sweat pants, a blue Champion sweatshirt and white sneakers. He has a blue and white tie-dyed Boston Red Sox baseball cap with him, but has no personal items with him, police said.

Jacoby has close ties to the Bridgton area, as well as Biddeford.

