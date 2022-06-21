Readers in Brunswick and Harpswell are now invited to Curtis Memorial Library to pick up a Summer Reading Program game board or tracking card to log the books they read this summer.

Kids can pick up a packet at the Youth Services Desk and get started to win prizes. This program is for all ages through grade 5 – readers and pre-readers are welcome.

Free lunches will be available on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the blue tent by the Middle Street entrance, available through the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program summer lunch program for children and their caregivers. There is picnic space on the lawn or under the shade of the library’s tent.

Teens and tweens can pick up a Connect-Four style game board available through Youth Services to be eligible to win a Bull Moose gift card.

Adults can participate in the Summer Reading Challenge Bingo. Bingo sheets are available at the second floor help desk or from the display wall near the Fiction section on the first floor. Participants can follow the prompts to complete a bingo, fill out the form on the back of the sheet, and then return it to the help desk. Names will be drawn on Sept. 6 for prizes donated by local businesses.

