Rep. Melanie Sachs, D-Freeport, has been accepted by the Legislative Energy Horizon Institute, a program that educates state legislators and policymakers on the North American energy infrastructure and delivery system.

Sachs, who serves on the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee in Augusta, will receive a certificate in energy policy planning from the University of Idaho.

She is one of only 40 state legislators to be selected nationwide.

