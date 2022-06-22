Thanks to the partnership of Khmer families in Kennebunk, the Brick Store Museum welcomes Cambodian ceramic artist Yary Livan, with an exhibition of his traditional ceramics. Livan is one of only three known Master Ceramists to have survived the 1975 Khmer Rouge genocide, and the only one known to be living in the United States.

Livan began his studies in 1971 at the Royal University of Fine Arts in the capital city of Phnom Penh where he majored in ceramics and painting and focused on traditional Khmer ceramic forms and ornamentation. In 1975, the Khmer Rouge regime, took power in Cambodia and began a systematic genocide, primarily targeting artists, writers, and intellectuals and ultimately killing two million Cambodians. Livan survived by using his knowledge of ceramics to build wood-burning kilns needed to manufacture roof tiles.

He spent most of the 1980s and 1990s moving from one refugee camp to another, arriving in the U.S. in 2001 and was granted political asylum in 2002. That same year, Livan became a Visiting Artist, Ceramics Program, Office for the Arts at Harvard. That year he was the recipient of the Mima Weissmann Award for Study of Ceramic Arts.

Since 2005, Livan has taught ceramics classes at a number of Lowell schools. In 2012 Livan received a Massachusetts Cultural Council Artist Fellowship, and also became adjunct professor at Middlesex Community College.

The Khmer Traditional Ceramic Artist exhibition in the museum’s contemporary Patsy Bauman Gallery will run through July 31. In addition to the exhibition, a demonstration and documentary event is planned for Saturday, July 9 at the Brick Store Museum during which the artist will discuss his work, traditional food will be served, and the documentary about Livan’s artwork will be shown.

The exhibition is sponsored by BBSquared and community members. To help support the effort, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Ocean Survival Adventure offered at Kennebunk Free Library

Kennebunk Free Library is offering an Ocean Survival Adventure program on July 5 at 4 p.m. Participants can try their hand at Morse code, make a water filter, build a tiny raft, and more. The event is designed for children and grown-ups to work together. Everyone is welcome, but the activities will be best enjoyed by children ages 6 and older.

Ocean Survival Adventure is part of Oceans of Possibilities, the library’s Summer Reading Program. For more information about summer programs, visit the library’s website.

Ocean Zone crafts

Kennebunk Free Library is continuing its deep dive with Ocean Zone Crafts. Throughout the summer, explore ocean zones with a new craft every two weeks. Complete a craft during a visit to the library. Crafts will be set up to complete at the craft table in the Children’s Room. Participants will learn about the five zones of the ocean and make something to take home. Ocean Zone Crafts in July include:

· July 5-16: Hermit crabs from the Twilight Ocean Zone.

· July 18-28: Sea anemones from the Midnight Ocean Zone.

· July 29-Aug. 6: Jellyfish from the Abyssal Ocean Zone.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 985-2173.

Friday Fun at library

Visit the library every Friday on July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Each Friday there will be different activities to do, games to play, and crafts to make. The events are free, wheelchair accessible, and open to teens ages 10 and older.

● July 1, Pokeymans Project: Stretch art skills by drawing some Pokemon.

● July 8, All-Day Craft Pick-Up: In preparation for KFL’s Road Race, no meeting will be held. Stop by during the day to say hello and pick up some take-home pride looms and yarn sea turtle crafts. These will be available while supplies last in the Walker Room.

● July 15, Zine Making: Interested in learning more about zines? Get involved with the counterculture and make revolutionary zine at the library. Supplies and examples will be available, but feel free to bring anything that inspires.

● July 22, Bookbags and Bookmarks: Learn how to reuse old items to make origami bookmarks and T-shirt bookbags. T-shirts will be provided, but feel free to bring an old favorite tee to repurpose.

● July 29, Trivia – Deep Sea Edition: Ready to test deep sea knowledge? Visit for a game of Kahoot. Make sure to bring a phone or other device that connects to the internet.

For more information, see Miss Emmaline downstairs in the Children’s Room, or call at 207-985-2173.

KW Contemporary Art hosts Reflections

KW Contemporary Art announced that it will present Reflections, a new collection of works from Audra Weaser.

According to a June 15 news release, “Weaser’s longstanding love of water and nature is evident in her paintings. Growing up in Southern California, Weaser was fascinated by the ocean and the ebb and flow of the tides. In the exhibition Weaser reflects on the play of water and light with one another and our interpretations of these ephemeral moments. The shimmering, movable surfaces reflect the outside world in an abstracted state which Weaser represents in a new painterly way to provoke our emotional response. These surfaces allow us to glimpse our inner states – creating a dynamic space between reflection and projection.”

The opening reception will be held on Saturday, July 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

KW Contemporary Art features a roster of artists ranging from emerging talents to mid-career established artists from around the world. The gallery can be found in Lower Village Kennebunk, near Dock Square and above Spaces Interior Design store.

Celebrate Pride at Seashore Trolley Museum

Seashore Trolley Museum is celebrating Pride this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors are invited for rides on decked out trolleys on the museum’s heritage railway, family activities, and the museum’s regular interactive exhibits and displays.

On Saturday, live entertainment will be provided by Dana Pearson Music (10-11 a.m., noon-1 p.m.) and Collective Motion Arts Center (11-11:30 a.m.). Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for lunch. On Sunday, Mow’s Munchies and Pink Waffle food trucks will be on campus from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Three dollars from every admission ticket sold during the weekend will be donated to Out Maine. Proceeds from a raffle with donated prizes from local businesses will also benefit Out Maine. For more information about Out Maine, visit ’LGBTQ+ youth at https://outmaine.org

Event supporters are Daytrip Society, Daytrip Jr., The Inn at English Meadows, AWOL Kennebunkport, Kennebunkport Captains Collection, Alisson’s Restaurant, Bitter End Wells, H.B. Provisions, and Hurricane Restaurant.

Located at 195 Log Cabin Road in Kennebunkport, Seashore Trolley Museum is the world’s first and largest electric railway and transit museum. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday through Halloween. For more information, hours, and the museum’s COVID-19 policies, visit www.trolleymuseum.org or call 207-967-2800, ext. 113.

