Hires, promotions, appointments

Alice Kabore, the multicultural and multilingual coordinator for the South Portland School Department, has joined the Board of Directors.

Diane Donaldson, senior vice president with Bangor Savings Bank, has joined the 75 State Street Board of Trustees at Avesta Housing.

Sarah McMahon has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Branch Relationship Manager at the Brunswick location.

Sebago Technics announced the following promotions and achievements within its Survey-Geomatics Team: Jacob Bartlett, director, Surveying & Data Capture; Nick Elliston, Survey Services lead, Transportation; Tom Low, Survey CADD coordinator; Kira Harmon, Virtual Design and Construction project manager; Brian Williams, Geomatics Field Services lead.

Christopher McDonald has joined CWS Architecture + Interior Design in Scarborough as project manager.

WindowDressers Program Manager Jessica Williams has accepted the position of executive director. She will be replacing Laura Seaton, who is leaving the post after four years. WindowDressers volunteers improve the warmth of homes and lower heating costs by producing low-cost window inserts.

Recognition

The Compassus hospice program serving Scarborough has earned the organization’s distinguished title of Hospice Program of the Year. The Maine program outperformed its peers throughout the country in six Pillars of Success categories, including regulatory compliance, culture, quality care, service excellence, expanding access to service and fiscal responsibility. The program provides home-based care to patients and their families.

Verrill has been rated as a Leading Firm in a total of 11 categories and subcategories as evaluated by London-based Chambers & Partners, one of the world’s most respected legal research and publishing firms. The firm was recognized in Maine for Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Corporate/M&A, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Energy & Natural Resources, Environment, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, and Real Estate. In addition, 22 Maine-based attorneys were acknowledged.

Open for business

Northern Light outpatient draw station at 1250 Forest Ave. in Portland has moved to 385 Route 1 in Yarmouth, effective June 22. The new space at Mercy Hospital’s health center features a more modern facility and ample parking.

