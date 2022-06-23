Mrs. Martha Jacques, Principal of Biddeford High School, announces the Top Scholars for the class of 2022 who have achieved the highest academic level during the past four years. Graduation for the 212 seniors was held on Friday, June 3, at 6 p.m. in Tiger Gym.

Ru Liu, Valedictorian, Summa Cum Laude, is the daughter of Jiaoying and Wen Guo Liu of Biddeford. During her four years at Biddeford High School, Ru served as the Class Treasurer, Interact President, and National Honors Society President. Additionally, she participated in APEX, STEM, Upward Bound, Volleyball, and Tennis. Making the honor roll each semester has allowed Ru to accomplish Summa Cum Laude. Volunteering at HBO and exploring restaurants around town with friends have allowed her to bond with the community. In the fall, Ru will enroll at the University of New England majoring in the 3+4 Pre-Dental program for her goal to become an oral maxillary surgeon. Meanwhile, in the summertime, she will be interning at Family Dental in Boston and Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates in South Portland.

Vivi Cao, Salutatorian, Summa Cum Laude, is the daughter of XuanThao Nguyen and Hoang Cao. During her four years at Biddeford High School, Vivi has participated in the National Honors Society, Student Council, the International Thespian Society, Indoor Percussion, Marching Band, Tennis, and Mentoring. Vivi has participated in the spring musical and fall play where she was a senior student director. She has served as President in her senior year in the International Thespian Society, as well as, Secretary in her junior year. She also served as drum major of the Seascost Marching band and held section leader positions in indoor percussion. She has received the Ohio State Book award and the Dartmouth College book award. Vivi will be attending Brandeis University in the fall.

Avery Cadorette, Summa Cum Laude, is the daughter of Julann and John Cadorette of Biddeford. During her four years at BHS, Avery has participated in Interact, Be The Change, Mentors, National Honors Society, indoor track, basketball, volleyball, and tennis. She is the captain of her volleyball and tennis teams. She has also received some awards for both, sports and tennis, including the Phi Beta Kappa Book Award, MVP Award, BHS Barbara Tuchman Award, and the BHS Pris de la Langue Francaise Award. In the fall, Avery will be attending Bates College to major in neuroscience and minor in psychology.

Bella Ciampi, Summa Cum Laude, is the daughter of Heather and Anthony Ciampi. During all four years at Biddeford High School she participated in Girls Soccer, Indoor Track, and Outdoor Track, serving as a team captain for her senior track seasons, and making All-Academic Team for each sport. She also joined the BHS Yearbook her senior year as a staffer, editor, and photographer. In the fall she will be attending the University of Southern Maine to pursue her love of writing as an English major, with a double minor in Creative Writing and in Public and Professional Writing, and will likely continue to run track.

Lydia Fay, Magna Cum Laude, is the daughter of Eric and Heidi Fay of Biddeford. During her four years at BHS, Lydia has participated in National Honors Society, Soccer, Tennis, and Yearbook. She is an avid volunteer for a variety of organizations, as well as working for a small local business. She is also a devoted member of a small island community off the coast of Portland, where she volunteers, works, and lives during her summers. In the fall, Lydia will be attending the University of Vermont where she will major in Biology on a pre-med track.

Chloe Harding, Magna Cum Laude, is the daughter of Lisa and Stephen Harding. During her four years at BHS, Chloe participated in soccer, indoor track, and outdoor track. In the fall, she will be attending Stonehill College.

Jacob Landry, Magna Cum Laude, son of John and Michele Landry and brother to Alyssa Landry. In both his Junior and Senior year he was a member of the National Honor Society. Throughout his athletic career at BHS, Jacob participated in four varsity sports and was elected team captain in two of them. In the fall, Jacob will be attending Sacred Heart University in Fairfield Connecticut where he will major in Exercise Science.

Xiang Liu, Magna Cum Laude, is the son of WenGuo and JiaoYing Liu of Biddeford. During his four years at BHS, Xiang has participated in Interact, National Honors Technical Society, APEX Youth Connection, Upward Bound, Cross Country, Indoor Track, and Tennis. He has been in high honors in all semesters throughout his four years at BHS and loves doing community work as it makes him feel like he’s part of the Biddeford community. In the fall, Xiang will be attending Southern Maine Community College where he will major in Architectural and Engineering Design for his associate degree. He’ll then transfer to Wentworth Institute of Technology for his bachelor degree hoping to become an architect.

Melandi Martel, Magna Cum Laude, is the daughter of Jason Martel and Aimee Favreau of Biddeford. During her four years at BHS, Melandi has participated in Student Council, Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership, National Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society, Field Hockey and Lacrosse. She is a one-time regional champion along with captain of the lacrosse team. In the fall, Melandi will be attending the University of Southern Maine where she will major in accounting, minor in criminology, and play lacrosse.

Isabella Thibault, Magna Cum Laude, is the daughter of Willliam and Melissa Thibault of Biddeford. During her four years at BHS, Isabella has participated in girl scouts, be the change team, fall and winter cheerleading, and tennis. She did these three sports for all four years of high school earning her the golden tiger award. She is a two-time state champion and a three-time regional champion in winter cheerleading. In the fall, Isabella will be attending the University of New Hampshire where she will major in studio arts while participating on the cheerleading team.

