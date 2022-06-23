Film will tell town’s story at 250th celebration

“Buxton, Maine: An American Story” will be highlighted during the town’s 250th birthday celebration and shown continuously from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 in Tory Hill Meetinghouse.

Buxton was incorporated as a town July 14, 1772.

“We are very grateful to the church for hosting this event and encourage everyone who has not yet seen it to stop in, take a load off your feet for a few minutes and check it out,” said Jan Hill, president of Buxton-Hollis Historical Society.

DVDs of the documentary produced by Saco River Community TV are $25. Copies will be available for sale at the viewing area as well as at the historical society’s sales table.

DVDs can also be ordered by calling the historical society at 929-1684 and leaving a message with contact information, or email [email protected]

Town souvenirs

Several souvenirs are still available in Town Hall for Buxton’s 250th celebration Aug. 5 and 6.

T-shirts in sizes from small to XL are $10; 2XL and 3XL, $15; beverage glasses sell for $10; hats are $15; insulated tumblers, $15; insulated mugs, $20; and flags, $25. Commemorative coins are also for sale for $5. Most items are being sold at cost.

