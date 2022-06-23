FALMOUTH — Cole Anderson was worried. Not because he was nervous, but because he wasn’t.

The Camden native was getting ready to play in the Live and Work in Maine Open, his first professional event, and he felt calm. Suspiciously calm.

“I was like, ‘This is weird.’ I’ve always said that the day I step on the first tee and I’m not nervous, I’ll quit,” Anderson said. “But then, once the guy before me hit, it just hit me all at once, and I was like ‘Ooh, here we go.'”

Anderson had nothing to worry about from there. The rising junior at Florida State shot a 4-under 67 Thursday at Falmouth Country Club, putting him just three shots off the lead at the Live and Work in Maine Open, an event on the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour’s top developmental series.

Patrick Cover shot 7-under 64 for the first round lead, while John VanDerLaan was a shot back at 6-under. David Kocher and Jacob Bergeron sit third at 5-under, with golfers still on the course late in the afternoon.

Nestled right behind them, though, is Anderson, a 21-year-old amateur who, playing among pros, looked right at home. He hit 10 of 14 fairways, tagging drives often over 300 yards, one of which was close to 350. His ball striking was dialed in, as he hit 17 greens in regulation, including the last 16 he encountered.

“I can’t complain. I played really nicely,” Anderson said. “I played almost the whole day pin high. Anytime you do that and you’re putting for birdie on every hole, it’s a pretty good round.”

He pulled off some pretty shots along the way. On the 15th hole – his sixth played, as he started on No. 10 – Anderson hit a sand wedge from 109 yards out to within two feet for his first birdie. On the 18th, he hit a gap wedge from 135 yards to between three and four feet, prompting cheers from the fans in the viewing area. And on the seventh, he got a shot from 91 yards out to check up three feet from the pin.

His favorite shot, though, came on the first hole, his 10th, as he hit an approach to six feet and rolled in the putt for a second straight birdie.

“I felt pretty well focused today,” said Anderson, who credited caddie Alex Plummer’s distance reads for his approach accuracy. “There was one point I didn’t even really realize we had people with us. I just got into one of those golf zones where you feel like it’s you, the golf ball and the hole.”

When he wasn’t swinging, Anderson was at ease, even giving fist bumps to fans he recognized.

“I just felt comfortable,” he said. “I felt good, I was happy, I was enjoying myself. And that kind of continued today. … I just said ‘I’m going to play how I’m going to play.’ It is what it is, you might as well go out and enjoy it, and that worked out pretty well.”

The day’s best round belonged to Cover, a golfer from Cornelius, North Carolina, who was 3 under through 15 holes, but who then birdied the 16th, eagled the par-5 17th, and birdied the 18th to set the first-round pace.

Another amateur from Maine, 20-year-old Caleb Manuel of Topsham, was among the last group of golfers to tee off on Thursday afternoon. He was at 1-over par through nine holes.

This story will be updated.

