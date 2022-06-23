NEW YORK — The Orlando Magic selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero on Thursday night with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in Mike Krzyzewski’s final season as coach, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren.

Banchero, wearing a purple suit full of bling, received a loud ovation inside Barclays Center, where Duke lost in the ACC Tournament final.

“We feel he was the best player in college basketball,” Magic President Jeff Weltman said. “And we feel that he will continue to grow every year for many years to come.”

The Magic were picking first for the fourth time and they’ve done well with their previous choices. They took Shaquille O’Neal in 1992, traded the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway the next year, and went with Dwight Howard in 2004.

All eventually reached the NBA Finals with the Magic.

Banchero averaged 17.2 points in his lone college season, along with 7.8 rebounds, and was a third-team Associated Press All-American. He joins a young core in Orlando that already includes 2017 top overall pick Markelle Fultz, a pair of top-eight picks from the 2021 draft in Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, and Cole Anthony – the No. 15 pick in 2020.

“A dream come true,” Banchero said about being the No. 1 pick. “It was a really surreal moment.”

Silver is a Duke grad. And as is tradition for the commissioner, he gave Banchero a handshake and warm embrace after the new No. 1 pick put on a Magic hat and took the stage for his big moment.

The whole scene was overwhelming for Banchero, and yes, he cried.

“I’d never been brought to tears by anything that was positive,” he said.

There’s a lot of room for improvement in Orlando. The Magic went 22-60 this past season. Banchero’s Duke team won 10 more games than the Magic did.

“I’m super excited to get out to Orlando,” Banchero said. “Like, really, I’m excited about the team. I think that’s the most exciting part, to get out there with the team. I feel like we have a real talented team. A lot of guys are hungry, ready to win, and I’m the same way.”

Holmgren went second to the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 7-footer led the West Coast Conference in blocked shots, rebounding and shooting percentage at Gonzaga. He looked sharp in his black suit but may need it to eventually be a bigger size for success in the NBA, as he’s listed at just 195 pounds.

The Houston Rockets took Smith third, happy to end up with a player who many thought would go first. The 6-10 forward from Auburn is a natural fit in the current NBA game, able to defend all three front-court positions and with a shooting stroke that allowed him to hit 42% behind the arc.

Forward Keegan Murray, after a huge leap in his second season at Iowa, was the No. 4 pick by the Sacramento Kings. The Detroit Pistons, a year after taking Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick, selected athletic Purdue guard Jaden Ivey fifth.

Before the selections began, Silver congratulated the Golden State Warriors on their recent NBA championship and reminded fans that their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green was built through the draft.

All the teams at the top of this draft need help and have recent high picks already on their rosters, so will hope the Warriors way works for them as well.

Bennedict Mathurin, a Canadian who played at Arizona, went to Indiana with the No. 6 pick. The Portland Trail Blazers followed with Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels of the G League Ignite was taken eighth by New Orleans, Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan stayed in Texas with San Antonio at No. 9, and Washington rounded out the top 10 with Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis.

