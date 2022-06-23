Emma Eukitis received the Carl J. Stasio award at the Thornton Academy Middle School graduation ceremony June 10. The award, named in honor of Thornton Academy’s retired headmaster of 26 years, recognizes a student who exhibits a strong academic drive, participates in activities that extend beyond the classroom, and exemplifies the school’s pillars of Respect, Responsibility, Compassion, and Investment. “Emma is a self-disciplined, diligent, and courteous team player, who is confident and responsible,” said Principal Tiffany Robert. “Above all, she lives the Pillars each and every day.” Emma, pictured with Robert and award presenter and teacher Kirk Agreste, is one of 86 students who graduated and will enter high school in the fall.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: