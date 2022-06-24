Residents invited to help envision town’s future

Gray will start the comprehensive plan process at an initial visioning session from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 27, with a focus on streets and public spaces.

With improvements coming to some village streets, Gray has an opportunity to create design plans to make downtown walkable, more attractive and business-friendly, according to the town, with traffic-calming measures to make it safer for people of all ages and abilities.

The Principle Group and Greater Portland Council of Governments have partnered to provide planning and urban design services, lead a public design process and create an action-oriented vision plan to guide decision-making.

The following visioning sessions are also scheduled:

• June 27 – 10-11:30 a.m., Mobility: Walking and Biking Roundtable; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Landowners and Business Community Roundtable; 4-5 p.m., Design for Multigenerational Living; 6-8 p.m., Walking Tour & Survey.

• July 2 – 1-2 p.m., Street Design Technical Meeting; 5-6 p.m., Town Council and Planning Board.

• July 29 – 4-7 p.m., Community Check-in and Block Party.

• July 30 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Open Studio and Family-Friendly Activities.

All events will be held at the Congregational Church Parish Hall at 5 Brown St. For more information, contact the Gray Planning Department at 657-3339.

Farmers market open for season

Opening day for the Village Farmers Market is July 3 at Village Green Park next to Aroma Joe’s and the municipal parking lot on Yarmouth Road (Route 115). Visitors can also park at the Town Hall and use the new walking path to walk over to the park.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., shoppers can browse the market for local products, with vendors that include Hollow Tree Farm, Ten Apple Farm, Human Nature, Localcentric, GNG 4H County Food Pantry Project, Zilli’s Small-batch Bakery, Sweet Tooth Fudge and Oak Fairy Apothecary. There will also be live music. The farmers market will be open every Sunday until Oct. 2.

Water main work

Gray Water District is conducting system-wide water main flushing to clean out rust and sediment. Flushing began June 14 and continues the rest of the month. Households and businesses near the town center may see some discoloration in the water. If sentiment clogs faucet strainers, remove and flush with water until it runs clear.

For continuing problems, call the district at 657-3500.

Summer reading program

The theme of the Summer Reading Program at Gray Library is “Oceans of Possibilities,” and this year patrons are invited to visit in person to enjoy the lineup of speakers and presenters.

Programming begins at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, with international storyteller Antonio Rocha, who will share some stories of the sea in his always engaging, compelling and humorous fashion. Chewonki will be bringing the program “Flippers and Fins” at 10:30 a.m. July 7.

Sign up for a packet in person or online to access for your reading log, activities, schedule of events, a bingo card, book jar instructions and suggested reading lists for all ages.

Bean supper

First Congregational of Gray is hosting a dine-in supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Parish House, 5 Brown St. The menu includes pea beans, red hot dogs, casseroles, salads, desserts and beverages.

The cost is $10 at the door and only 50 reservations are being accepted. Contact Carol at 650-9093 with name, phone number and number in party.

