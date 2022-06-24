Summer has officially arrived and with it a return to St. Philip’s annual celebration of the luscious red berry that signals the start of summer. They’ll be waiting for you at 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset.

While this year’s festival is more modest in scope, there will be a chance to check out the new and improved Bargain Basement. Plants and fresh flowers from local gardens, craftspeople, antiques and collectables, and fresh picked quarts of berries will be there for purchase. Children’s activities will be provided for the young and the young at heart. In addition, the hot dog stand will available.

Matt O’Donnell, local troubadour and Renaissance man, will be joined by summer organist, Rocket Curtis, to provide music for the event. Curtis will be playing the organ in the sanctuary every half hour. Included also will be talks on the history and significance of the St. Philip’s building given by artist and art historian Seaver Leslie.

Much of the event is planned for outside where social distancing can be more easily practiced.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at St. Philip’s Church, 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset. For more information, call the church at (207) 882-7184, or check out the website at stphilipswiscasset.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: