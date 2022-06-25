Cape Elizabeth’s Maggie Cochran, who won 59 of 61 games in her high school career and played integral role on three Class B state championship teams, was named earlier this week at Maine’s Gatorade girls’ soccer Player of the Year, for the second consecutive season.

Cochran scored 21 goals and had 14 assists during the Capers’ 17-1 season, which culminated with a 3-0 victory over Hermon in the state final, where Cochran scored her 77nd and final career goal (to go with 46 assists). Cochran was named four times the Class B Player of the Year, twice an All-American and twice Cape Elizabeth’s Fall Athlete of the Year by The Forecaster. Cochran has also volunteered as a peer helper at Cape Elizabeth High School and has donated her time as a youth soccer coach. Cochran has maintained an A average in the classroom and has signed a national letter of intent to play soccer on scholarship at Northeastern University in Boston this fall.

“Maggie is a breath of fresh air both on and off the field,” said Cape Elizabeth coach Graham Forsyth. “Her relentless approach to improving and also helping others around her epitomizes everything about her. Without her, we may not have won any of the three state titles that we did win.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: