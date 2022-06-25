CROMWELL, Conn. — Xander Schauffele shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over good friend and playing partner Patrick Cantlay into the final round of the Travelers Championship.

Schauffele had a 17-under 193 total at TPC River Highlands.

Cantlay shot 63.

Rookie Sahith Theegala was third at 14 under after a round of 64, and Kevin Kisner had a 66 to get to 13 under.

Schauffele began the day at 14 under with a five-stroke lead. The Olympic champion birdied the second hole for the third time this week and had another at No. 6, part of a career-best run of 48 holes without a bogey.

But he sent his tee shot at 13 into the water and briefly fell into a tie for the lead after a bogey. He broke his minor birdie drought at 16, then hit the pin on his approach at 17 and sank another.

“I would love to have that tee ball back on 13,” he said. “For the most part, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy to protect a lead, especially when it’s five shots and it’s easy to get comfortable.”

Cantlay’s bogey-free round was the best of the day.

LPGA: In Gee Chun shot a 3-over 75 but maintained a three-stroke lead going into the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship in Bethesda, Maryland.

On a day when Congressional Country Club gave the leaders plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double bogey on the par-5 16th hole. The two-time major champion from South Korea led by five shots after the first round and six at the halfway point, but that 36-hole advantage has been cut in half. She had an 8-under 208 total.

Lydia Ko (76) and Jennifer Kupcho (74), Chun’s playing partners, had their own problems, but Lexi Thompson and Hye-Jin Choi shot 70 and were tied for second with Sei Young Kim (71) at 5 under.

Kupcho dropped into a tie for sixth at 3 under, and Ko was tied for 12th at 1 under.

U.S. SENIOR OPEN: Padraig Harrington shot a 5-under 66 to open a five-shot lead going into the final round of the U.S. Senior Open in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Starting the third round with a one-shot lead over Steve Stricker, Harrington birdied the opening two holes and was on his way.

He was at 12-under 201, five shots clear of former U.S. Senior Open champion Gene Sauers, who birdied the last two holes for a 68; and PGA Tour Champions rookie Rob Labritz (69).

EUROPEAN TOUR: Li Haotong eagled the sixth hole for the third straight day as he opened a three-shot lead in the BMW International Open in Munich.

Li was 5 under for the day and 20 under for the tournament, despite a bogey on the 18th.

Thomas Pieters moved into second with a 6-under 66, including an eagle and three birdies on the back nine.

