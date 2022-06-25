FALMOUTH – Mary Margaret (Johnson) Collins, of Falmouth, born Dec. 18, 1933, in Nahant, Mass., passed away June 19, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her sister, Esther Johnson; her six children, Ann Marie Collins, Eddie Collins, Mary Elizabeth Collins, Charles P., and Leisa G. Collins, Michael D. and Vasiliki Collins, and Brendan R. Collins; and her five grandchildren, Charles “Chase” Collins, John “Jack” Collins, Sam Collins, Ana Collins, and Aidan Collins.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Edmund M. Collins,; her parents Charles F. and Cecelia (Riley) Johnson; and her brothers John, Charles, and Peter Johnson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Rd., Falmouth on Tuesday, July 5 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

The burial will be later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to the

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House of Scarborough.

