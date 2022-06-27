Bean supper – Saturday, July 2, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. The all-you-can-eat menu includes red hot dogs, two kinds of beans, a variety of casseroles, coleslaw, bread and butter, punch and coffee. Adults, $12; children ages 5-11, $6.

Free community meal – Wednesday, July 6, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Pandemic precautions such as masking and spaced seating are still in place.

