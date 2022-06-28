There will be 25 children’s authors at this year’s 3rd Annual Bath Book Bash outside Patten Free Library in Bath.

This one-day celebration of children’s literature includes a chance to meet with authors, purchase books, and attend workshops, storytimes and panel discussions. Also included are food trucks, music, crafts and games.

Authors include Newbery Honor Award-winning authors Cynthia Lord and Rodman Philbrick as well as Kathadin Award winners Chris Van Dusen, Cynthia Lord, Kevin Hawkes, Cathryn Falwell, Rodman Philbrick, and more.

See the complete lineup at bathbookbash.org.

The Bath Book Bash will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Library Park. Admission is free.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: