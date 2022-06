TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk singled to begin the ninth against Tyler Danish (2-1) and George Springer walked. Hansel Robles came on to face Bo Bichette, who drove in pinch-runner Bradley Zimmer with a single through the right side. Guerrero followed with an RBI single, driving in Springer with the winning run as the crowd of 27,140 celebrated. The blown save was Robles’ fifth.

Jordan Romano (2-2) pitched one inning for the win as Toronto improved to 7-2 against the Red Sox.

Red Sox closer Tanner Houck, who has six saves, isn’t with the team in Toronto because he isn’t vaccinated for COVID-19.

Rob Refsnyder hit a tying two-run home run in the seventh and Christian Vázquez singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth, but Boston’s bullpen failed to hold the lead.

The Blue Jays jumped on Red Sox right-hander Michael Wacha with a three-run first inning. Teoscar Hernández hit an RBI double and Matt Chapman added a two-run double with two outs.

Story hit a solo home run off Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling in the second, but Santiago Espinal restored the three-run lead with a two-out RBI single in the third.

Refsnyder cut it to 4-2 with an RBI groundout in the fifth, then tied it with a two-out drive to center off Trent Thornton in the seventh. The home run was Refsnyder’s second.

Wacha allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings, just the second time in 13 starts he has allowed four or more runs. He walked three and struck out two.

Stripling allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. He posted a 1.59 ERA in five June appearances, four of them starts.

