NEW GLOUCESTER

Public reading of Declaration of Independence

The New Gloucester Historical Society will sponsor a public reading of the Declaration of Independence at 9 a.m. Monday at the New Gloucester History Barn, at 383 Intervale Road, Route 231, behind Town Hall.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

KENNEBUNK

Museum updates weekly offerings

The Brick Store Museum will offer the following events this week at 117 Main St.:

• Free Admission Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through December, thanks to generous support from the Mrs. James Sage Coburn Fund and Kennebunk Savings Bank.

• A Historic District walking tour, exploring the history of the elaborate and historic homes that line Kennebunk’s Summer Street neighborhood in downtown Kennebunk, will be at noon Thursday, and led by a museum tour guide. Cost is $5 for museum members and $10 for all others. Reserve a spot in advance by calling 985-4802 or visit brickstoremuseum.org.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Community group invites public to meeting

Join the Old Orchard Beach Community-Friendly-Connection for its monthly meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at the Town Hall, located 1 Portland Ave.

The group seeks to enhance a vibrant, all-inclusive community, providing a great place to live, work, play and do business by creating opportunity for a safer and simpler life; upholding high community standards; embracing the town’s history and culture; fostering year round business success; and empowering residents and enriching relationships.

All are welcome to attend.

BRUNSWICK

Fun for all at Games on the Mall

The Rotary Club of Brunswick and the Town of Brunswick will partner for their annual Independence Day Games on the Town Mall from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday.

This free event is open to Brunswick area kids of all ages. Come join in relay games, 3-legged races, a pie eating contest, wheelbarrow races, sack races, a watermelon eating contest and more.

Ribbons will be awarded for all participants. Water, popsicles, oranges, and juice will be provided. No registration necessary; just come to the mall and join in the fun.

WELLS

Library offering youth, adult programs

Wells Public Library will offer the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

• For youths, there will be a Let’s Draw Ocean Cartoons! event, offered via Zoom and in-person at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Learn to draw cartoon ocean animals with award-winning cartoonist Rick Stromoski. Participate from home or join us at the library. Email Allison at [email protected] for the Zoom link.

• For adults, a Cribbage Game Night will be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday for cribbage players of all ages and abilities.

• Conversational French Language group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom for an informal approach to practicing or re-learning French. Email Cindy at [email protected] for the Zoom invitation.

• The Fiber Arts group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday to work on or show off your latest needlework projects. All ages and levels of ability are encouraged to join us for ideas, inspiration, and lively conversation. For more details, contact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

WISCASSET

Art Walk 2022 offering four shows

Wiscasset Art Walk will kick off its 10th season from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, presenting a series of summertime evenings that highlight art and art-making, music and performance, and community connections.

Many local community organizations will be taking part, too, as they offer a glimpse into the network of mission-driven initiatives contributing to this vibrant community. Visitors are invited to stop, have a chat, and consider volunteering. Activities are free, the parking is plentiful, and tempting nibbles and libations await guests. There will be a walk every last Thursday of the month through September.

For more details, go to wiscassetartwalk.org or email to [email protected]

Artists return in annual plein air event

Maine Art Gallery’s annual plein air event, “Paint Wiscasset” returns Wednesday, with a full list of 24 artists already filling up spaces for the event.

The artists will begin to create paintings throughout the village on Wednesday. The public can view previously completed (dry) paintings by these 24 artists at 1 p.m. A reception for those creations will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Maine Art Gallery Wiscasset, located at 15 Warren St. Both the dry and the wet art will be on exhibit through July 9 during gallery hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The public is invited to observe the artists as they interpret the local landscape. Anyone residing in Wiscasset Village who would like artists to paint their homes is welcome to contact Celia Ludwig at [email protected] Celia will give the address as a suggestion for the artists to paint, if so inspired. There is no obligation to purchase the painting.

PORTLAND

Film festival releases lineup

The Maine Outdoor Film Festival (MOFF) has released its 2022 film lineup.

The third annual flagship Portland festival will feature 70 films from local, national and international filmmakers that include a wide breadth of outdoor adventure and conservation work. The event will be held from Tuesday to Aug. 14, hosting 11 unique programs of outdoor films across three weekends at three different Portland venues.

Entry begins each night at 7 p.m., screenings are typically from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets for each screening are available for purchase for $15. Weekend passes and full festival entry “Gold Passes” are also available. Panel discussions, fireside chats with filmmakers, the “MOFF Field Day” (a daytime event on Aug. 13 that includes the Maine Outdoor Brands Yard Sale, live music, local food trucks and craft beverages) will be accompanying this year’s festival program. For folks who can’t attend the festival in person, virtual screenings are available for each program starting at 8 p.m. More information and the screening information for each festival program can be found on the MOFF website at maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com.

DAMARISCOTTA

Author to talk about his book at library

Chats with Champions will feature a talk with author William Anthony at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Porter Meeting Hall at Skidompha Library, located at at 184 Main St. Anthony is the author of “Farnsy: A Novel,” published by Maine Authors Publishing.

The talk is free.

For more details, call the library at 887-0919.

