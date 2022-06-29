Kennebunk Free Library announced its next Speers Gallery exhibit, Up Close and Beyond, by Patricia Sevigny-Higgins. The exhibit opens July 1 and the public is invited to attend an artist reception on Friday, July 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The exhibit is an accumulation of four different series of paintings done when the lockdown for COVID began, up until the present.

“I would need to be out of doors often and would spend many hours on trails, at beaches and on the backroads on Sundays exploring,” said Sevigny-Higgins in an email. “In the winter and late fall months I would spend copious hours in my studio with set up still lives and photos from my adventures. The backroads had me searching for those Lost Barns, the ones that were tucked away, or aging. I felt a need to capture them before they were gone.

“I was also mourning the loss of the land adjacent, in that I felt that these families had to sell land next to them to keep what they had. The second series was the Marsh Walks. My husband and I spent many hours walking the trails around the Kittery ocean and marshlands … I was compelled to do more abstractly and in mixed media. The third series and the series I am still working in, was the Sticks and Stones. This series is an endless fascination with all of the treasures I find on the beaches and wooded areas. This series allows me full concentration on objects, sharpens my drawing skills. I use a still-life set up for most of these. The last series and quite short-lived due to the weather is the Pine and Snow trees. Again, many hours on trails with my camera.”

Sevigny-Higgins resides in Kittery Point and is spending most of her time on studies for abstractions, done in mixed media, as well as mini seascapes in oil.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery through July 30 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours and when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

