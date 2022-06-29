Mildred E. Knight 1932 – 2022 ARROWSIC – Mildred E. Knight, 90, of Preble Point Road, died Sunday, June 26, 2022 following a short illness at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick. She was born in Bath, May 14, 1932, a daughter of Raymond and Laura E. Warner Doughty. She grew up in Arrowsic and was educated in local schools and attended Morse High School. On Dec 24, 1949, she married Stewart “Paul” Knight and they made their home in Arrowsic. She worked numerous jobs throughout her life including Longley’s Restaurant where she made the best donuts, Stinson Canning Co., picking crabmeat, and Galen Moses House in Bath, to name a few. Mildred was very talented with a needle and thread and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, making blankets for the animal shelters, Teddy Bears, Raggedy Ann & Andy’s and mittens. There wasn’t anything that she wasn’t willing to tackle. She also had a passion for jigsaw puzzles, a green thumb for gardening, loved road trips anywhere and always looked forward to new places to go. Most of all Mildred loved her family and playing with the kids and would improvise when needed, like taking a picket off the fence to use as a bat when they didn’t have one and hitting a home run. She was predeceased by her husband, who passed away Jan 19, 1990; her son, Richard Knight, her daughter Sherry Guerette; and her grandsons, Eric Knight and Jarred Knight. She leaves behind a son, S. Paul Knight Jr and his partner Kimberly Keaney of Portland, a daughter, Cheryl Crocker of Brunswick; two sisters, Jean Chase and her husband James of Florida and Fran Lyden and her husband Steve of Bath.; and several grand and great-grandchildren. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com A graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath will be announced at a later time Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to: Catholic Charities Development Office P.O Box 10660 Portland, ME 04104

