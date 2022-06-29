New Portland school administrators named

Four new assistant principals have been hired at Portland Public Schools.

Alberto Morales and Sarah Obare will be assistant principals at Portland High School; Farausi Cherry will be assistant principal at Lyman Moore Middle School, and Tricia Shorr will be assistant principal/literacy coach at Longfellow Elementary School.

In addition, Charlie Marenghi has been named a new teacher leader at Reiche Community School.

Superintendent Xavier Botana also asked Moore Assistant Principal Pamela Otunnu to join the district’s Academic Team as the director of Secondary Academic Access and Outcomes. In that capacity, Otunnu will be charged with ensuring all students have access to rigorous and relevant instruction and meet high standards.

Portland school district honors retirees

Retiring employees were honored by the Portland Board of Public Education in a ceremony June 7, including the executive director of Portland Adult Education, Anita St. Onge, who served in the post for six years.

In all, 34 people were recognized. The school district employees with the longest tenure were: Merita McKenzie, who taught for 45 years, most recently at Lyseth Elementary School; Stephanie Yarmaloff, educational technician, Talbot Community School, 40 years; Debra Fournier, teacher, Deering High School, 39 years; Veasna Kem, educational technician, Lyseth Elementary School, 36 years; Larry Nichols, teacher, Deering High School, 36 years; Anne Scala-Nordstrom, educational technician, Rowe Elementary School, 34 years; Suzanne Keller, educational technician, Presumpscot Elementary School, 34 years; Kathleen Cooper, teacher, Lyseth Elementary School, 32 years; Jean Goodson, custodian, Lyseth Elementary School, 31 years; and Robert Lindsay, teacher, Lincoln Middle School, 30 years.

“This is always a bittersweet event as we combine our gratitude for your years of contributions with the realization that as you leave, we are losing a wealth of knowledge, expertise and commitment,” Botana said.

He noted the retirees had collectively given more than 800 years of service to Portland Public Schools.

Portland Summer Meals program announces schedule

Portland Public Schools will be operating various summer meal sites across the city this summer. Portland meal sites open Monday through Friday through July 29 are East End Community School; Rowe Elementary School; Deering High School; Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine at Cumberland Avenue, Sagamore Club House and Riverton Club House; Study Center at Kennedy Park; Munjoy South Playground; and Reiche Playground.

North Deering Garden will be open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday until Aug. 12.

All children 18 years and younger may receive a meal free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis, at any of the meal site locations. There is no meal service on Monday, July 4.

Meals and times for breakfast and/or lunch will be posted at sites. To access times and addresses, dial 211, text Summer Meals to 97779, go online to fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks or review the Portland Summer Meals 2022 site map.

Portland schools awarded for delish fish dishes

Portland Public Schools Food Service was among seven New England public school districts recognized with the inaugural Local Seafood Spirit Awards by the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.

The schools met their pledges to serve local seafood to their students over the past two years. Many of the districts had not served local seafood before. Sustainable seafood experts from GMRI helped schools navigate challenges with staffing, finding local suppliers and securing products that fit their budgets. GMRI also hosted taste test events and helped schools educate their students about the many benefits of eating local seafood.

