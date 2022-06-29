The city of Westbrook hopes to put out bids this summer for upgrades and improvements at the Cornelia Warren Outdoor Recreational Complex.

It’s possible work could begin this fall, said City Project Manager Robyn Saunders.

Upgrades to the softball and baseball fields, basketball court and parking lot, among other work, had been slated to start in 2020, but have been delayed because the outdoor swimming pool has been removed from the project. Organizations funding the project need to review the revised plans before the city can seek contractors.

The project has nearly $641,842 in funding, with $300,000 coming from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, $121,342 in county grants and $105,500 from the city.

“We are in the process of having the Land and Water Conservation Fund review our change in scope that was developed by our design consultant,” Saunders said.

The swimming pool at the park off Stevens Avenue was removed from the project when it was deemed too costly to repair.

New backstops and fencing will be installed at the Frasier Softball Field, and the baseball field will receive similar upgrades in addition to a complete rehab of the field and diamond. Erosion control measures will be put in place at both.

“We are also hoping to bring some signage to the front driveway entrance from Main Street so it’ll bring higher visibility to the park, lights and things on the driveway and parking lot,” Saunders said.

Once the upgrades have been completed, the city will consider the next steps for the park.

“We are contemplating another phase once this is all done,” Saunders said. “So once we get approval from the grant organization, we may be able to reclaim (pool) land and make it about the size of a youth soccer field for future installations, but that is down the road.”

The project began to take shape in 2016, when resident Phil Spiller Jr. worked on a committee to improve the basketball court at the park, an effort started by high school student Derek Bruenig in memory of Treyjon Arsenault, a local teen who was murdered in 2015.

During the committee process, Spiller looked into how the park was initially funded and found that the federal grant program, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, paid for it and three other areas in the city. He spearheaded a drive to apply to the fund for improvements at the park.

